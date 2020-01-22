FIA and Formula 1 become signatories of the UN's Sports for Climate Action Framework

The FIA has announced that it has signed onto the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action Framework, along with Formula 1.

The action has been carried out as part of F1's plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

A number of sporting events and organisations, including Formula E, FIFA and the two upcoming Olympic Games, have already signed onto the Framework.

In order to be considered a signatory, an organisation must follow five principles that have been set out by the United Nations. They are as follows;

1. Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility;

2. Reduce overall climate impact;

3. Educate for climate action;

4. Promote sustainable and responsible consumption;

5. Advocate for climate action through communication

FIA president Jean Todt said: The signing of this UN Sports for Climate Action Framework reinforces the momentum that has been growing in our Federation for many years.

"From the introduction of the hybrid power unit in F1 to the creation of the Environment and Sustainability Commission, the entire FIA community has been investing time, energy and financial resources to the benefit of environmental innovations.

"We aim to inspire greater awareness and best practice in sustainability motor sport standards.”

The topic of climate change and environmental issues was a hot topic in the F1 paddock throughout the 2019 season.

Four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel believes that a big challenge awaits the sport if its wishes to succeed in becoming carbon neutral in 10 years time.

Chase Carey, the CEO of Formula 1, added: “Last year Formula 1 launched its first-ever sustainability strategy recognising the important role that we must play in tackling climate change.

"The actions we will take in the years ahead will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030.

"We are delighted to join the UN’s efforts in this space and will be working closely with the FIA, teams and partners to ensure we deliver on our plans and implement meaningful change.”