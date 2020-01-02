user icon
Carey: Quality, not quantity, the main factor behind 25-race season

Carey: Quality, not quantity, the main factor behind 25-race season

  • Published on 02 Jan 2020 15:06
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

F1 CEO Chase Carey assured that it will be a matter of 'quality over quantity' if Formula 1 looks to move towards a 25 race calendar in the future.

For 2020, Formula 1 will have it's the biggest season to date, with 22 races set to take place over the year, with Vietnam and Zandvoort joining the calendar next season.

Carey spoke about the possibility of a 25 race calendar in the future but promised that races would not be introduced just for the sake of adding race numbers to the calendar.

"We don't have a number as a goal," Carey assured. "We actually put in place the ability to have 25 [races]. As I said, we have been equally clear, it's a matter of quality, not quantity."

"We are not here to try and fill the slots. I think we care deeply about it. That's why we put the effort in to try and take the wear and tear of a three day weekend.

Carey looks to fix the 'wear and tear' of race weekends

Carey went on to explain how a 25 race weekend could be achieved in the future, through a number of race and testing format changes.

Carey explained how Thursday's will be scrapped from the format in 2021, allowing such things as the driver's press conference to be worked into Friday's schedule to create a slightly shorter three day weekend.

Carey also said that reducing the eight-day pre-season testing to six days for 2020 onwards will also help towards creating space on an already tight season calendar.

"It's still a central part of the three day weekend but we are just trying to take a bit of the wear from it. We are trying to modify Friday to reduce the wear from the weekends." Carey added

"We are also looking at reducing the winter testing for this year drastically and trying to introduce some in-season testing. To manage the wear and tear I think there is more we can do to manage that."

Replies (0)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 711

    "Quality over quantity" More like "Money over anything"

    Bernie would be proud!

    • + 0
    • Jan 2 2020 - 15:57
    • Sparky1

      Posts: 12

      I agree. It is all about money for Carey and Liberty. Next will be 30 races with 2 day weekends. These jerks are trying to turn it into Indycar or Nascar spec series. I’d rather have Bernie.

      • + 0
      • Jan 3 2020 - 02:36
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,661

    Nah, while I don't like the prospect of 25 race seasons, I prefer Liberty over the old fox any day. Honestly, they good changes of late were all down to Liberty, while the old codger was busy milking F1's coffers dry. Of course they want to make money, the whole world these days are about money, but I feel they've mostly been good for F1. So far at least.

    • + 0
    • Jan 3 2020 - 05:15

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

