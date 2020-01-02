Carey: Quality, not quantity, the main factor behind 25-race season

F1 CEO Chase Carey assured that it will be a matter of 'quality over quantity' if Formula 1 looks to move towards a 25 race calendar in the future.

For 2020, Formula 1 will have it's the biggest season to date, with 22 races set to take place over the year, with Vietnam and Zandvoort joining the calendar next season.

Carey spoke about the possibility of a 25 race calendar in the future but promised that races would not be introduced just for the sake of adding race numbers to the calendar.

"We don't have a number as a goal," Carey assured. "We actually put in place the ability to have 25 [races]. As I said, we have been equally clear, it's a matter of quality, not quantity."

"We are not here to try and fill the slots. I think we care deeply about it. That's why we put the effort in to try and take the wear and tear of a three day weekend.

Carey looks to fix the 'wear and tear' of race weekends

Carey went on to explain how a 25 race weekend could be achieved in the future, through a number of race and testing format changes.

Carey explained how Thursday's will be scrapped from the format in 2021, allowing such things as the driver's press conference to be worked into Friday's schedule to create a slightly shorter three day weekend.

Carey also said that reducing the eight-day pre-season testing to six days for 2020 onwards will also help towards creating space on an already tight season calendar.

"It's still a central part of the three day weekend but we are just trying to take a bit of the wear from it. We are trying to modify Friday to reduce the wear from the weekends." Carey added

"We are also looking at reducing the winter testing for this year drastically and trying to introduce some in-season testing. To manage the wear and tear I think there is more we can do to manage that."