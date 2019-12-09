user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Hamilton: F1 lifestyle makes it hard to maintain relationships with people

Hamilton: F1 lifestyle makes it hard to maintain relationships with people

  • Published on 09 Dec 2019 11:24
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton admits it's difficult to maintain relationships with people while working in Formula 1 due to the lengthy amounts of time that are spent away from home. 

Next year, F1 will contain 22 races in the calendar, the most that there has ever been in the 70 years of the world championship.

Liberty Media, the commercial rights holders of F1, has made it clear multiple times that it wishes to expand the schedule to 25 races going forward.

With the new sporting regulations for 2021 being confirmed earlier this year, it also pushed through the change that would allow the calendar to host a maximum of 21 races per year.

Hamilton says the most of the sacrifices that F1 drivers have to make compared to other sportspeople is similar - but admits there are challenges involved with all the travelling. 

"It's probably similar to most sportsmen and women," Hamilton said. "It might be slightly different that we're travelling as much as we are, and we're away for crazy amounts of time.

"That's probably an additional weight load that makes it really, really tough to hold down good relationships if things aren't quite perfect."

Hamilton affirmed that it is important to manage the obstacles that F1 drivers face with the logistics of the sport, which is something he finds difficult.

"But I think in general as athletes, having the right mindset, trying to find the right balance of how dedicated you are as opposed to resting back and enjoying quality time," he said.

"It's different for everyone, but having spoken and read about other athletes in other sports, it's quite similar for all of us. There are those who manage it, there are many athletes who have many lives in the background. 

"But I for one find that incredibly difficult, with your goal and to be as competitive as you can be, ultimately you want to be 100% committed. You never want to be less committed than the person next to you.

"There are certain things that are added on, other load-bearing things that can take away from that. There's only a certain amount of you as a whole that you can give. But it depends on how much of a sacrifice you want to make."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,054

    Puh-leez, Pretty lame comments considering he spends most of his non-racing time traveling by his own choice. Move to Colorado, spark a spliff and play some music, and let someone else win titles if all you can do is complain about your privileged life as an F1 driver.

    • + 0
    • Dec 10 2019 - 03:38
  • f1ski

    Posts: 546

    that's his excuse. he is difficult to just listen to as a fan

    • + 1
    • Dec 10 2019 - 09:09

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar