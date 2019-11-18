Both Leclerc and Vettel 'very sorry' for race-ending crash

Charles Leclerc has said that both himself and teammate Sebastian Vettel are very sorry for Ferrari after the pair collided in the latter stages of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Leclerc explained the incident from his point of view, speaking of how he was happy with the overtake he made on Vettel coming into the first corner, and told of how he was aware his teammate was ready to immediately mount an attack as the pair battled over fourth position.

"From my side I overtook into turn 1 and I was happy with the overtake," Leclerc explained, "and then in Turn 3 I had to close because I was aware that Seb would try again and he did.

"He took the outside which there was little space but I left the space he took and then towards the end of the straight he started to squeeze me a little bit to the inside.

"We were very close and everything happened very quick and as soon as he went to the inside we touched and he had a puncture."

Leclerc went on to add the feeling of regret that both himself and Vettel hold towards the team in regards to the incident, believing that in the end both drivers were to blame for a double DNF in the race.

Despite the clash, Leclerc is still confident that both himself and Vettel can move on and continue working together as a team in Abu Dhabi and onwards in 2020 without any more issues.

"I'm pretty sure we can be mature enough to put this behind us," Leclerc added. "In the end we are both very sorry for the team that this was the end result and neither cars didn't finish.

"For the future we will put that behind us and we will continue to work together."

Vettel echoed his teammate's feeling of regret towards the team, while he gave his own description in the incident, saying a better exit out of turn 2 gave him the edge to try and win back the position.

"I didn't have much space on the right," Vettel said. "I had a much better run out of turn 2, I tried to pass, and that's it.

"It's a shame for the team that we didn't finish the race obviously but we will just work together next time."