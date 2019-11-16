user icon
Leclerc believes Q3 mistake cost him chance of further positions

  • Published on 16 Nov 2019 23:01
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Charles Leclerc has admitted of his disappointment of his final timed lap in Q3 during this afternoon's qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix, believing that pole position was within reach for him.

Leclerc, who will start tomorrow's race in 14th position thanks to a ten-place grid penalty for an engine change before the race, believes a mistake in the final corner is what caused him not to have been able for a better result in qualifying.

"I was very disappointed with my timed lap in Q3," Leclerc said. "The first lap I thin was good enough for pole or second it was very close, but I did a big mistake in the last corner which cost me three or four-tenths. It's life. It's completely my fault and we need to learn from this."

The Ferrari driver was positive of his runs in Q2 however, which allows him to start tomorrow's race on the medium tyre with the hopes of going for a long first stint into the race.

However, he admitted that his overall starting position could've been better had he not made his mistake in Q3.

Leclerc also expressed his belief that thanks to the engine penalty going into the race weekend, that qualifying was always going to be a difficult session for himself, with teammate Sebastian Vettel managing to secure second and a front row start for tomorrow's race.

"I think we did a very good job in Q2 to qualify for Q3 with the yellow (medium) tires," Leclerc said. "I am happy with this, but unfortunately then in Q3 I would have liked, even though I had the penalty, to be further up the grid but it's fine. It's completely my fault.

"I am disappointed because I have the ten place grid penalty for tomorrow, so today was always going to be a bit of a difficult day."

