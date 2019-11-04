Hamilton: I'm working on a masterpiece

Lewis Hamilton says he is 'working on a masterpiece' following his title success in Austin, where he clinched his sixth drivers' championship.

Hamilton crossed the line in second place on Sunday behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, as Mercedes picked up its 14th win of the season.

The Briton has won five titles in the last six years, and now sits one championship behind the record held by Michael Schumacher.

Speaking about his season, Hamilton believes that it has been his best in terms of performance so far in his career.

"I definitely think so. Last year was a year of continuous growth, this year we've had the continuous growth, but I've tried to make sure that I've started the season as I finished last year," he said.

"I think that stayed throughout the season. If you look, I've been very consistent in qualifying, I've not had spectacular pole positions, but it's been first or second row a majority of the time.

"Apart from Hockenheim, which I'll give myself a pass for that weekend, I wasn't feeling 100%. Otherwise, it's been the best performing year.

"I'm working on a masterpiece and I haven't quite finished it yet. It takes a long time to master a craft, wand while I feel like I am mastering it, there is still more to master, to add to it."

While Mercedes has been dominant in the turbo hybrid era, Hamilton insists that no drivers title has been won without the backing of a strong team.

"Winning world titles, there's not a single driver in the past who has won a title without having a great team around him," he said. "There's not a single world tennis player that has won a title without having a great team around him.

"It's part of the game, and it's about how you navigate and utilise those tools that are around you and the people who are around you to shape the future of the journey you are on.

"I'm just a chink in the chain with this team, but I feel very, very privileged and feel really happy with my contribution. I've been able to help steer the team in the right direction with the development.

"More often than not, I've delivered performances for them when we've had a car quicker than the others and also when it has not been as quick."