Verstappen: 'One silver car' should also have received Mexico grid penalty

  • Published on 27 Oct 2019 22:57
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Rob Watts

Max Verstappen admits he should have lifted following Valtteri Bottas’ Q3 qualifying crash yesterday but believes Lewis Hamilton also did not lift enough and should have received the same penalty as him.

Despite the FIA initially saying that there would be no further action taken following yesterday’s incident, Verstappen was later stripped of pole following comments he made in the post-qualifying press conference where he admitted he’d seen Bottas but had not slowed.

Speaking after the race, Verstappen conceded that his penalty was deserved but implied that ‘one silver car’ did not lift during the same incident [referring to Hamilton] and that he should not have been the only driver punished.

“Well, the rule is very clear. The only thing I want to say on it from my side, because there were a lot of comments about it, and looking back for sure, yeah I should have lifted but then everybody should do the same,” said Verstappen.

“I know Seb [Vettel] did, but one silver car didn’t then he doesn’t get a penalty and that annoys me as well. It is what it is, I cant decide for other drivers about the rules.”

With a three-place penalty dropping him to fourth, Verstappen believes the win would have still been possible had he not suffered damage through contact with both Mercedes cars in the race.

“The [win] was still on, even from fourth. We had a good car but of course with what happened on the first lap [with Hamilton] and then after with Valtteri [Bottas], it completely ruined the race,” said Verstappen.

“Lewis went around the outside of course in Turn 1 and then braked very deep into Turn 2 so I couldn’t stay there and I had to go off the track. With Valtteri, I went up the inside and when I was alongside him I guess he didn’t see me because he was already turning in and then he clipped me on my right rear.

“I had to do a whole lap with a puncture, and from there on I had to do a one-stop. It was a bad one-stop and was our only option to come back to sixth. It’s, of course, a shame not to finish higher up but considering what happened it was still ok.”

  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 317

    That’s an easy one. Hamilton improved his last sector after Bottas’ crash

    • + 0
    • Oct 27 2019 - 23:05
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,010

      It's not about the time, it's about how much you lift. Keep in mind that Lewis was much closer to Valteri and the flags take a few seconds to come out after an incident. You're right it's an easy one, telemetry shows that easily.

      Remember how Rosberg got a pole position a few years ago also by going through a double yellow? I agree that's a terrible example, but it was also withing the rules. Telemetry showed Nico lifted massively. Lewis was pissed that day too

      • + 0
      • Oct 27 2019 - 23:35
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 10

    Sounds like pointless comments trying to turn the attention on to other people. Hamilton proved to stewards he lifted. Verstappen involved in more race collisions. His immaturity is really starting to show, he’s not a complete driver.

    • + 1
    • Oct 27 2019 - 23:21

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
465
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

