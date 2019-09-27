user icon
icon

link-icon
Seidl: Reverse grids won't harm F1's DNA

Seidl: Reverse grids won't harm F1's DNA

  • Published on 27 Sep 2019 12:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says Formula 1's DNA is not at risk with the potential introduction of a revised weekend format.

F1 is exploring the possibility of changing the format of a race weekend at a handful of events next season, adding a second race to the schedule to determine the grid for Sunday's race. 

Seidl says that McLaren is open to trying new ideas, as long as the DNA of the sport is not harmed - and the German doesn't believe that it will be should F1 change up its format next year. 

"It's still early days in terms of details and what is on the table to discuss," Seidl told Sky F1. "In principle, for McLaren, we support to try different stuff.

"We should all be open in the paddock to try different stuff as long as we don't touch the DNA of Formula 1. But I think this is not in danger with different proposals that are around.

"Again, it is still early days and I would also like to discuss it first with the teams, the FIA and Formula 1 behind closed doors because I don't think there is much benefit for all of us to have all these different, wild stories around which are going through the paddock at the moment."

McLaren 'pleased' with 2021 direction

With the new 2021 regulations set to be signed off in just over one month, Seidl admits that there are "alliances" within the field that have different interests to other teams.

Seidl adds that McLaren is nevertheless pleased with the direction that the 2021 regulations are heading, and believes all will be ready for confirmation at the end of October.

"For sure, there are different interests around and some alliances also," he said. "I can only talk for ourselves, we as McLaren want to be a major player in the sport.

"We are an independent team and we can speak for ourselves. This is what we're doing in these meetings. We are very happy with what we've seen so far.

"It's normal that we're still having these discussions, but we have full trust the FIA and F1 to pull through now, we like what is on the table and we fully support it."


Replies (0)

Login to reply


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar