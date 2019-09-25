user icon
Leclerc: 'Too far' to be compared to Michael Schumacher

  • Published on 25 Sep 2019 10:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc insists that it is "too far" to compare him to Michael Schumacher following a recent spike in form.

The Monegasque driver won the first two races that were held following the end of the summer break in Spa and Monza - with the latter win coming at Ferrari's home race.

In Singapore, Leclerc took pole position on Saturday and was leading the race before he was undercut by teammate Sebastian Vettel in the pit stop phase of the race.

Leclerc admits it is an "honour" to be compared to seven-time world champion Schumacher but affirms that he is still too early on in his career to be placed into that particular category.

"For me, it is always very nice to hear these type of things, but I'm only 21 and I haven't proved anything compared to what Michael has proved," Leclerc stated.

"For now it's way too far to speak about these kind of things. I'm working on my career, trying to have the best career possible on my side.

"But to be compared to Michael is an honour, but it seems very far to me."

Leclerc currently sits third in the drivers' championship on 200 points - the exact same amount as Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

With both drivers having two wins each this season so far, Leclerc is ahead of Verstappen as he has collected two second-place finishes to Verstappen's one. 


  • Dert38

    Posts: 99

    That's the true Schumacher for Ferrari, not Vettel or Mick )))))))))))))

    • + 0
    • Sep 25 2019 - 13:15

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 239
  • Podiums 8
  • Grand Prix 36
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

