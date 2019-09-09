user icon
icon

link-icon
New generation of drivers get away with more - Hamilton

New generation of drivers get away with more - Hamilton

  • Published on 09 Sep 2019 09:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has said he believes that the new generation of drivers get away with more from the race stewards after Charles Leclerc escaped penalties for pushing Hamilton wide and for going wide himself during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Pole sitter Leclerc and Hamilton dueled for the race victory for the majority of the race when he was squeezed wide by Leclerc at the second chicane as the pair went wheel to wheel, forcing Hamilton to opt for the escape road.

Despite receiving a black and white flag for his driving and going wide after a mistake at the first chicane later on in the race, Leclerc managed to escape a penalty on both occasions and eventually went on to win the race, taking Ferrari's first home win at Monza in almost ten years, as well as his second win of the season.

"It seems like the new generation get away with a lot more in that space of how they manoeuvre their car compared to, I would say, the more experienced drivers," Hamilton told Sky F1 after the race.

"They used different consequences for the rule today but I don't really know why that was the case. I guess the stewards woke up on a different side of the bed this morning."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff with Hamilton's comments after the race, believing the calls made by the race stewards during Sunday's race could have went either way and also questioned about how lenient the race stewards are willing to go concerning hard race on track.

"I have so many problems in my life to sort out that I don't want to have Michael Masi and the FIA's problems, because this is another problem they have!," Wolff commented. "We want to see hard racing but how far does the leniency go? You could have given a penalty for both incidents - the one pushing Lewis off and the other one being a bit feisty."


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 118

    Lewis told something which is happening in F1 since ages.

    Senna was pushing hard so Rosberg has to talk with him (Brands Hatch 86?)
    Schumacher was driving hard so Senna had to speak with him (France 1992)

    After some time experience helps you to fight more clean but with better shape. Nothing new.

    • + 0
    • Sep 9 2019 - 09:54
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 2

    Leclerc is the last to blame. He tried to drive safely until Austria, when he suffered from Verstappen and clearly stated that he was going to change the way he would drive from then on. Transparent and consistent. I think it's the stewards / the official F1 / FIA who have not made up their mind as to the kind of competition they want.

    • + 0
    • Sep 9 2019 - 10:29

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,816
  • Podiums 76
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar