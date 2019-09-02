user icon
icon

link-icon
Vettel could only 'serve the team' after first stint

Vettel could only 'serve the team' after first stint

  • Published on 02 Sep 2019 13:10
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says he could only serve the Ferrari team after it became clear during his second stint that he didn't have the pace to win.

Vettel held the lead after undercutting teammate Charles Leclerc, however Leclerc quickly caught up to the German after he made his stop for the medium compound.

Ferrari intervened and instructed Vettel to let Leclerc past, before the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton closed in on the four-time world champion, overtaking him on lap 32.

Vettel was able to hold back Hamilton for a handful of laps, which allowed Leclerc to stretch out more of a gap - which likely proved vital, as Hamilton had caught Leclerc on the final lap of the race.

“For the team, yes, I’m happy," Vettel said after the race. "For myself I’m not happy. I didn’t have the pace ultimately, I was struggling to stay on top of the tyres, which is normally not a problem for me.

“It was a tough race. From the first stop onwards, it was clear we wouldn’t be in the fight. So all I could do by then is serve the team.

“I was struggling in the corners, so that allowed [Hamilton] to get close. I couldn’t hold him off for a very long time. I tried to make him lose time in order to give Charles a cushion. In the end it was just enough. It did the job.

"I tried to keep second place, but I couldn’t do it. At that point the best thing to do was to pit once more for tyres and carry on without struggling so much.

"I was struggling to stay on top of the tyres which normally is not a problem at all so it was a tough race. I didn’t have the pace, ultimately.

"We have to understand why my car had such high tyre degradation and we will do a full analysis of the situation to understand the reasons why I did not feel comfortable."

Vettel is now just 12 points ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' championship in fourth place, while he closed the gap to Verstappen in front to 12 points, after the Dutchman crashed out on lap one.


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 2

    Ferrari need to realise very quickly that they should be backing Leclerc rather than Vettel!

    • + 1
    • Sep 2 2019 - 14:20
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    I just cannot understand what is going on with Seb. I'm not his fan, his talent etc. but it's hard to see him strugglin so much.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 14:59
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 154

    That he did.
    I am not sure he was that far off the other Ferrari in the race in terms of pace, it's just that his first stint was rather short and that led to loss of tyres for the second stint. Leclerc's pace at the extreme end of the race was rather bad. It's just that his first stint was longer and he could capitalise on that advantage. That said no excuses for qualifying.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 15:24
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Conclusions: 1)Ferraris not great in cooler temps and

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 21:15
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      2) several other drivers on the grid better at working with engineers at getting their setup right.

      • + 0
      • Sep 2 2019 - 21:17
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    Im with you there JuJu, not good to see - this is history repeating itself, DannyRic whupped him in his last season at RBR and I like the bloke a lot - he needs a confidence pill from someone - I hope he can do it in Italy, I really do.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 22:01
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    I feel bad for Vettel. I didn't like him at all when he was younger but he matured very well and is a truly likeable and relatable character. He lost his edge with age, it seems.

    • + 0
    • Sep 3 2019 - 00:27

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,296
  • Podiums 51
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar