user icon
icon

link-icon
Leclerc wasn't confident he could catch Vettel after pit stop

Leclerc wasn't confident he could catch Vettel after pit stop

  • Published on 01 Sep 2019 19:34
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc admits he wasn't confident that he could catch teammate Sebastian Vettel following his pit stop.

After leading throughout the opening stint of the race, Leclerc found himself behind Vettel following his pit stop, as Vettel executed an undercut by pitting five laps earlier than Leclerc.

Leclerc didn't think there would be a big advantage with his fresher tyres, however he was quickly able to close Vettel down before the team instructed Vettel to let the Monegasque driver by. 

"When I came out behind Sebastian, I was not confident that the degradation was that much on the medium that I could actually catch him," Leclerc stated. 

"But after two or three laps there was quite a big delta pace and I was like 'Okay, I don't think we will lose time together', which is exactly what we didn't do."

At the end of the race, Leclerc came under major pressure from Lewis Hamilton, who was more comfortable on the medium compound than Leclerc. 

"And then towards the end I was checking my mirrors, my engineer was telling me the gap every lap to Lewis," Leclerc reflected. "He was very quick, on the soft I was more comfortable, on the medium I was struggling more.

"I was trying to focus on my own job and bring the car as quickly as possible to the end. But it was very close. One lap more, it would have been difficult to keep Lewis behind."

'Challenging' to race after Hubert's death

Leclerc's victory marks his first in Formula 1, finally clinching the top spot after coming close on several occasions this year.

However, the win comes at a difficult weekend for motorsport, following the death of Anthoine Hubert on Saturday, which Leclerc says made the race extra challenging. 

"For me, it was definitely the first situation where we lose someone on a track that you need to race [on] the day after," Leclerc said. 

"So it's obviously quite challenging to then close the visor and go through the exact same corner at the same sped you did the day before.

"But that's what you need to do in the end. So that's what I tried to do best today," Leclerc concluded.


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 457

    this is veiled way of questioning if management duped him. My biggest question was did MB turn up the power for lewis in the last laps id like to see the speed trap numbers on the MB in those last laps .I wonder also did Ferrari make any changes to help with tire wear

    • + 0
    • Sep 1 2019 - 20:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      's a good question, and I think MB did turn it up a notch. After all, this wasn't a very hot day, and they were already down on power (in some traps -12 km/h compared to Ferrari), and they ran fresh PUs, so they could probably afford running higher modes to catch Ferrari further. As to whether Ferrari is trying to solve their tyre wear: most likely, but clearly they haven't done enough. Leclerc managed his tyres well, but I think him being in the lead and also pitting later helped him, while Vettel clearly couldn't make his tyres last (and one can say a lot about Vet, but he can manage tyres).

      • + 0
      • Sep 1 2019 - 20:57

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,296
  • Podiums 51
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar