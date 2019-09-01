user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 to have minute of silence before Belgian GP in honour of Hubert

F1 to have minute of silence before Belgian GP in honour of Hubert

  • Published on 01 Sep 2019 10:07
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has confirmed that there will be a minute of silence before the start of the Belgian Grand Prix later today out of respect for Anthoine Hubert.

Hubert passed away on Saturday after being involved in a crash during the Formula 2 Feature Race.

The motorsport community mourned the loss of the 22-year-old Frenchman, with tributes flooding in from all around the world after news broke of his death.

The Formula 2 Sprint Race was cancelled, while the Formula 3 Sprint Race will go ahead, albeit at a later than originally scheduled time.

The F3 Sprint Race was scheduled to run at 9:40 AM local time, however that has now been pushed back to 11 AM after the cancellation of the F2 race. 

F3 will also have a minute of silence before the start of the race to honour Hubert, who would have turned 23 in three weeks. 

It was confirmed last night that Juan Manuel Correa, who was also involved in the crash, is in a stable condition in intensive care after undergoing surgery for a 'minor' spinal injury and leg fractures.


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Anthoine Hubert 19
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Sep 22 1996 (22)
  • Place of b. Lyon, France, France
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar