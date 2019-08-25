user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton fears Red Bull is catching Mercedes

Hamilton fears Red Bull is catching Mercedes

  • Published on 25 Aug 2019 13:00
  • comments 6
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has spoke of his fears that rival team Red Bull is closing the gap to the Silver Arrows, thanks to the recent form of Max Verstappen and the new Red Bull-Honda partnership.

The Red Bull team switched to Honda power units from long time suppliers Renault for the 2019 season and has since been constantly on form as the second best team thanks to the efforts and results of Verstappen in recent races.

“Time will tell. I think(Verstappen's) done a great job and they have clearly done a great job in quite a few of the races now,” Hamilton said. “Nevertheless, I think we need to just focus on ourselves and not be distracted by focusing on others."

Verstappen and Red Bull have edged really close to Mercedes in recent races, with Verstappen taking a second win of the season in Germany and his first F1 pole position in Hungary.

Hamilton dueled hard all race for the win with Verstappen in Hungary but could not find a way around the Dutchman, prompting a late risky pit stop for Hamilton for fresh tyres which eventually saw him wrestle the lead from the Red Bull with four laps to go.

Red Bull are just 44 points behind second-placed Ferrari in the constructors championship coming into the second half of the season, and also have an new driver pairing coming into the next race at Spa, with Toro Rosso youngster Alex Albon replacing Pierre Gasly from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.

“It’s easier to catch up than it is to stay ahead, to be the leader in many different aspects. But it’s great to see them progressing." Hamilton said.

“We want the competition so we’ll be ready for the fight whatever the case.”


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Hmmm... Interesting spin on what Hamster said. "I think we need to just focus on ourselves and not be distracted by focusing on others." And, “We want the competition so we’ll be ready for the fight whatever the case.” Doesn't sound like he's afraid at all to me.

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2019 - 17:27
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      He isn't. This is very typical Merc' and Hammy talk. "Oh no, they are sure having us served now! Woe me, what on earth are we to do?!". That kinda talk is stuff they've been pulling for years at this rate, and it's so old you could serve it as a Danish cheese.

      • + 2
      • Aug 25 2019 - 20:38
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      I kind of see it more as journalistic liberties as I don't see him talking about his fears at all as the article suggests.

      • + 0
      • Aug 26 2019 - 03:47
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    We genuinely have three contenders for race wins and Hamilton remains top dog - Ive been watching him since he started in F1 and he doesn't yet have a peer in terms of all round package - though the others are closing, Max uppermost. Ive said it before, it will be a Max era once Hamilton retires, can he grab 7 titles?

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2019 - 22:51
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      It might be but Max hasn't has as good of a start in his first few years as Ham and his maturity level on and off track is just coming around to what Ham's was his second season, so nope, I don't see it.

      • + 0
      • Aug 26 2019 - 03:46
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    Hamilton and Verstappen are quite similar, both talented in multiple areas. It's all about gaining advantage and putting yourself in a winning position. He's right about the notion of its easier catch up than stay to in front. However Mercedes has had the better PU over the last couple of years and wasn't willing to share this unit with any team that had the potential of beating them.

    All of Hamilton wins in F1 are done with use of the Mercedes PU could we see him switch to another supplier? Verstappens wins were far harder in the sense of him not having the better PU versus Hamilton.

    Him acknowledging of the fact that RBH are gaining on Mercedes is not a bad thing however it will not stop RBR and Honda from desire of beating Mercedes on pure performance nor will it destabilise Verstappen.

    There seems to be a lot of mutual respect between Verstappen and Hamilton which isn't a bad thing.

    • + 0
    • Aug 27 2019 - 11:54

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar