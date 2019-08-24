user icon
Leclerc: No point finding excuses for mistakes

  • Published on 24 Aug 2019 15:03
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that he does not see the point in trying to make excuses for his mistakes so far this season, opting rather to move on and try harder.

Leclerc, in only his second season in Formula 1 moved to the Italian team to partner Sebastian Vettel for 2019 in what was shaping up to be a promising season for the team, but the duo have yet to win a single race.

"I believe a few people sometimes try to find excuses or make excuses for their mistakes. I'm not like this. 

"It's just the way that I work, I think it's the best way forward to try and find excuses whenever you make a mistake. Just to analyse it and be honest with yourself.

"That's what you got to try and do every time, I'm definitely not ashamed to say whenever I do a mistake. When I do one, it's quite clear, so there's no need to find an excuse."

Leclerc incurred the wrath of the barriers in Baku back in April, when he crashed at the tight turn 8 castle section during his fast lap during Q2 of qualifying. Leclerc had set a fast enough time to enter Q3 but the car was too damaged to continue, leaving Leclerc to start 10th for the following day's race.

Leclerc was also extremely disappointed to crash out of the German Grand Prix earlier in the year, where he was looking to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the lead after some good pitstop calls by the team, but ended up sliding off and hitting the barrier at the tricky turn 15 in wet conditions.

"I'm analysing quite a lot, my mistakes, which I did after the race. I tried to analyse what I've done wrong. There are few things we could have done better. 

"It was difficult to know it had rained again, it was my first lap on the dry tyres so in the end, I moved on quite easily."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    The kid's got a good head on his shoulders and is very mature for his age.

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 18:07
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    This is the correct way to think. Continue on this road, and good things might come.

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2019 - 20:28

