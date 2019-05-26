user icon
Ricciardo: Renault has to figure out wrong strategy call

Ricciardo: Renault has to figure out wrong strategy call

  • Published on 26 May 2019 18:11
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says Renault needs to sit down and uncover why it made a major strategic error which cost it points at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was running in fifth place early on, having made his way past Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap. 

However, when a safety car was deployed following debris laid down by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, both Renault's pitted for fresh tyres, which put them into traffic.

When all the pit stops had been made, Ricciardo found himself running in P10, going on to pick up his second points score of the season. But the Australian questioned the strategy, saying his result could have been a lot higher. 

"We have to figure it out, I got caught at Rascasse, as soon as they said 'box', I had no time to react differently," Ricciardo said. "Obviously, it wasn't the right call.

"I'll settle and we'll sort it out as a team what we could have done better. For now, we have to have a look, see what they saw at the time and why they brought us in. 

"We both came in and handed everyone else the positions. It's a shame because we had a great start, Kevin was our target. We had a good Turn 1 and got into fifth, that was really our place. We could have had a really good result today."

Hulkenberg received a puncture after Leclerc overtake 

Nico Hulkenberg shared his teammate's frustration, as he too lost out on a strong result following an early pot stop.

Hulkenberg was running further down the order, and revealed that he suffered a puncture when Charles Leclerc squeezed his way past him into Rascasse. 

"It's frustrating, especially because the car and the package is much better than what the results suggest," he said. "It's very bitter to take that.

"It's happened a few weekends now. Today, when Charles hit me, I carried a puncture from that and it just kicked off a sequence of bad incidents.

"Once you are behind on this track, it is very difficult to recover. In my race, everything went against us. It's disappointing, frustrating, but we need to keep fighting and I think our fortunes change."


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

