Sainz most overtaken driver on the 2015 grid

Carlos Sainz is the most overtaken driver on the 2015 grid. That is the finding of the German newspaper Bild, reporting that the otherwise impressive rookie Spaniard has been passed 32 times so far this year -- more than any other rival.

"I'm not sure I can be proud of this record!" he laughed. Toro Rosso driver Sainz, 20, explained: "We are always quite good in qualifying, but for the race we lack power." However, Sainz is also ranked among the top-four overtakers of 2015, Bild added.

Indeed, boss Franz Tost said he is happy not only with Sainz, but also fellow rookie Max Verstappen. "I would say they are one of the most competitive pairings we have seen at Toro Rosso," he said. (GMM)