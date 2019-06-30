user icon
Column: Austria shows the world what's to come

  • Published on 30 Jun 2019 20:30
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

After the admittedly non-exciting and lackluster French Grand Prix one week ago, the duel in Austria was just what Formula 1 needed to revitalize spirits and give fans the boost that was badly needed.

The core of this year’s dwindling interest is fundamentally down to the lack of competitiveness at the front of the field, as we have witnessed Mercedes take victory after victory.

But it almost seemed destined that in the hills, hidden behind the greenery of trees and fields, we would witness a race that will live long in the memory of F1 fans.

Austria has often thrown up an enthralling race. In fact, it seems that every race since 2016 has provided exciting viewing. The high speed yet short length circuit gives a strong basis for the drivers to push and attack, allowing us to witness some great battles.

And we did get some fantastic battles throughout the 71 laps, but at the top of the pile lies the end-of-race scrap between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

These two are no strangers to fighting each other, having done so since karting when they were starting to mold a career towards Formula 1. 


That wasn’t that long ago, as Verstappen and Leclerc are both only 21 years of age. And here they were, fighting in two of F1’s biggest teams for a race victory. That is what this modern day formula is all about.

While we praise and admire the experience and speed possessed by the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, Austria’s top two today gave us an indication of what we have to come in the next few years, after the “older” generation move on from Formula 1. 

 

Leclerc was understandably disappointed after losing a Grand Prix in which he performed so strongly – not the first time this year he has endured those distressing emotions: "The race was good, he said of his race. "At the end I had a bit more degradation than I thought so Max came back."

Verstappen continued to demonstrate why he is simply exceptional and, in this author’s opinion, currently the strongest driver in the field today.

“The pace was actually not too bad, got a big flat spot on my first tyre," he said. After the pitstop, we were flying, you could see on the straight we had good pace as well.

“So we could make a pass, of course extremely happy for the whole team, and also for Honda, we just started working together this year. To win here is incredible."

The first overtaking move saw some racing respect as room was left and Leclerc held onto his position. But on the second time of asking, it was pure racing as they went wheel-to-wheel for the ultimate prize. Bravo to both, and thank you for putting on such a great show. It most certainly will not be the last.

Norris stars once again

We can’t discuss the future generation without inserting Lando Norris into the equation. Starting from fifth on the grid, the Briton pulled off a ballsy move around the outside of Lewis Hamilton and Turn 1, putting the McLaren into the top three.

It was a fantastic performance from the 19-year-old, who was never going to keep the likes of Hamilton and Vettel behind – but what is more impressive is that he has been driving in this eye-opening manner for multiple races now.

McLaren certainly seems to be on the rise, and has been performing at the head of the midfield on a consistent basis. While there is still a long way for it to go, its partnership of Carlos Sainz and Norris looks like the correct one to bring it forward. 


Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,773

    We have a solid crop of young talent. I expect Norris to join the superstar club as soon as he gets a proper car.

    What a great race this was!

    • + 0
    • Jun 30 2019 - 20:38
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      Rhis is a race I will no doubt rewatch. Couldn't have asked for a more complete weekend.

      • + 0
      • Jul 1 2019 - 06:59

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

