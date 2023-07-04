Wolff: Tracklimitverhaal op Red Bull Ring voor iedereen 'erg frustrerend'

Het afgelopen Grand Prix-weekend in Oostenrijk stond in het teken van opnieuw een dominante Red Bull en Max Verstappen, de heethoofdige duelletjes in het middenveld tijdens de race, maar vooral een frustrerende situatie rondom de tracklimits op de Red Bull Ring. Mercedes-baas Toto Wolff meent dat de koningsklasse op zoek moet gaan naar een oplossing om toekomstige scenario's bij andere circuits te vermijden.

Bij het Grand Prix-weekend op de Red Bull Ring zorgde voor veel frustratie bij zowel teams, coureurs en de fans vanwege de tracklimit-situatie. De witte lijn bij bochten negen en tien werd in elke F1-sessie overschreden, en bracht vooral tijdens de Grand Prix op zondag een flinke lading aan penalty's voor de coureurs. Tijdens de 71 ronden tellende race werden er genoeg straffen uitgedeeld, maar na afloop van de Grand Prix deed de raceleiding er nog een flinke schep bovenop.

"Iedereen zit in hetzelfde schuitje met deze huidige regels", begint Mercedes-baas Toto Wolff. "De raceleiding en de FIA doen hun best om de situatie door middel van camera's en sensoren zo goed mogelijk af te handelen. Wij doen hetzelfde door iemand bij de fabriek puur op deze situatie te focussen, zodat we zeker weten dat anderen wel met het overtreden van regels wegkomen, en wij niet."

"Het is voor de fans, toeschouwers, teams en coureurs in ieder geval heel erg frustrerend dat er maar penalty's bij blijven komen. Er zijn maar twee oplossingen. Of de broodjes kerbs komen terug, maar die maken zowel de coureurs als de auto's kapot, of we verwijderen alle regels over het overschrijden van de witte lijn en laten de coureurs simpelweg de snelste racelijn rijden, zoals Niki Lauda altijd heeft geopperd. We moeten voor dit circuit een passende oplossing vinden, want dat verdient deze locatie. We willen allemaal hetzelfde: een spectaculaire race hebben waar geen straffen gegeven worden, tenzij het voor de juiste redenen is", concludeert Wolff.