user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
Wolff: Tracklimitverhaal op Red Bull Ring voor iedereen 'erg frustrerend'

Wolff: Tracklimitverhaal op Red Bull Ring voor iedereen 'erg frustrerend'

  • Gepubliceerd op 04 jul 2023 14:22
  • comments 4
  • Door: Rik van Oosterhout

Het afgelopen Grand Prix-weekend in Oostenrijk stond in het teken van opnieuw een dominante Red Bull en Max Verstappen, de heethoofdige duelletjes in het middenveld tijdens de race, maar vooral een frustrerende situatie rondom de tracklimits op de Red Bull Ring. Mercedes-baas Toto Wolff meent dat de koningsklasse op zoek moet gaan naar een oplossing om toekomstige scenario's bij andere circuits te vermijden.  

Bij het Grand Prix-weekend op de Red Bull Ring zorgde voor veel frustratie bij zowel teams, coureurs en de fans vanwege de tracklimit-situatie. De witte lijn bij bochten negen en tien werd in elke F1-sessie overschreden, en bracht vooral tijdens de Grand Prix op zondag een flinke lading aan penalty's voor de coureurs. Tijdens de 71 ronden tellende race werden er genoeg straffen uitgedeeld, maar na afloop van de Grand Prix deed de raceleiding er nog een flinke schep bovenop.  

"Iedereen zit in hetzelfde schuitje met deze huidige regels", begint Mercedes-baas Toto Wolff. "De raceleiding en de FIA doen hun best om de situatie door middel van camera's en sensoren zo goed mogelijk af te handelen. Wij doen hetzelfde door iemand bij de fabriek puur op deze situatie te focussen, zodat we zeker weten dat anderen wel met het overtreden van regels wegkomen, en wij niet." 

"Het is voor de fans, toeschouwers, teams en coureurs in ieder geval heel erg frustrerend dat er maar penalty's bij blijven komen. Er zijn maar twee oplossingen. Of de broodjes kerbs komen terug, maar die maken zowel de coureurs als de auto's kapot, of we verwijderen alle regels over het overschrijden van de witte lijn en laten de coureurs simpelweg de snelste racelijn rijden, zoals Niki Lauda altijd heeft geopperd. We moeten voor dit circuit een passende oplossing vinden, want dat verdient deze locatie. We willen allemaal hetzelfde: een spectaculaire race hebben waar geen straffen gegeven worden, tenzij het voor de juiste redenen is", concludeert Wolff.  

F1 Nieuws Toto Wolff

Reacties (4)

Login om te reageren
  • snailer

    Posts: 16.207

    Ik heb Verstappen, Leclerc en Norris niet gehoord eigenlijk.

    • + 0
    • 4 jul 2023 - 14:27
    • beerkuh

      Posts: 3.273

      uhmmmm ik heb Norris wel gehoord hoor :-)

      • + 0
      • 4 jul 2023 - 14:29
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 17.487

      @Snailer, Max heeft meerdere keren hier iets over gezegd.

      “Today was very difficult with the track limits,” Max explained after the race. “We’re not doing it on purpose, but with these speeds, and all these high-speed corners, it’s so hard to judge the white line, really. And that’s why you could see today a lot of people were getting called out, including myself.
      So honestly, it was about surviving. Even in Q3, like the first lap, you just want a ‘banker lap’, which takes out the joy a little bit, but I think we still did a good enough lap. So yeah, very happy with, of course, being on pole, but it’s a very long weekend ahead as well. We know that this is going to be a different weekend with the whole (sprint) formula, but of course very happy with today.”
      Looking ahead, Max predicted: “Tomorrow again, a very different day I think, but at least the car is quick, and that’s, I think, the most important. Around here the margins can be very small - we always see that - but yeah to be ahead is good for us.”

      Max was, like many other drivers, dissatisfied with the way the track limits were enforced. “It is, I think, one of the worst tracks for it - with the track limits. I think today looked really silly. It almost looked like we were amateurs out there; the amount of lap times that were getting deleted. Of course people could say: “Yeah, well then you stay within the white lines”. Well, if it was that easy, you can take my car and try! But probably you won’t even get up to speed in time.
      But it is super tricky and I think today showed that. I think it’s still not easy to have a clear rule about it, because on most tracks it works really well, but on some tracks you might need something different. Because of course a lot of the tracks we share with M o t oGP - and bike championships in general - and of course they want something else outside of the curbs than what we would like, and for us putting gravel there is fine but for a bike, it’s a bit different. So we need to think about, maybe, a different solution.”

      • + 0
      • 4 jul 2023 - 14:43
  • McLaren MP4/4

    Posts: 8

    Hierbij kan ik Herr Wolff geen ongelijk geven. Frustrerend voor de coureurs, verwarrend voor de fans. Hier is geen woord Frans bij

    • + 0
    • 4 jul 2023 - 14:46

AT Grand Prix van Oostenrijk

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

AT Grand Prix van Oostenrijk

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
377
2
Mercedes
178
3
Aston Martin
172
4
Ferrari
158
5
Alpine F1
48
6
McLaren
27
7
Haas F1
11
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
9
9
Williams
7
10
Alpha Tauri
2
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Gerelateerd nieuws

Geef je mening

De Indianapolis 500 is boeiender dan de Grand Prix van Monaco

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Coureursprofiel

AT Toto Wolff -
  • Team -
  • Punten -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Land AT
  • Geb. datum 12 jan 1972 (51)
  • Geb. plaats Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Gewicht 0 kg
  • Lengte 0 m
Bekijk volledig profiel
show sidebar
12 tijdstraffen uitgedeeld naar aanleiding van Aston Martin-protest ×
Perez moet op het matje komen bij Helmut Marko ×
18-jarige Dilano van 't Hoff overleden na horrorcrash op Spa ×