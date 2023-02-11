Formule 1 gaat partnership aan met UNICEF

De Formule 1 is een globale sport en dat betekent dan ook dat men om zich heen wil kijken. Gisteren maakte de koningsklasse van de autosport dan ook bekend dat ze een partnership aangaan met UNICEF. De Formule 1 gaat het kinderfonds van de Verenigde Naties helpen om kwetsbare kinderen toegang te geven tot onderwijs.
De sport maakte gisteren bekend dat ze gaan samenwerken met UNICEF. Men zal niet alleen gaat helpen bij het toegang geven tot onderwijs, maar ze zullen ook een flinke donatie doen aan het Emergency Fund van UNICEF. Hiermee kunnen helpt UNICEF kinderen in noodsituaties zoals nu in Turkije en Syrië. Eerder deze week zorgde een aardbeving daar voor een enorm ramp met veel slachtoffers. De Formule 1 hoopt hiermee te kunnen bijdragen aan het werk van UNICEF.
Formula 1 is partnering with @UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education and bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/lmaXJGYDFV— F1 Media (@F1Media) February 10, 2023
Onder toeziend oog van 25.000 enthousiaste fans veroverde Jean-Eric Vergne de zege bij de Hyderabad E-Prix, rond...
De Formule 1 introduceerde recent een nieuwe opstapklasse die ook in actie zal komen tijdens een aantal Formule 1-wee...
Het aanstaande Formule 1-seizoen gaat eind deze maand van start met de wintertests in Bahrein. Tot die tijd is het no...
Max Verstappen gaat aankomend seizoen op jacht naar zijn derde wereldtitel op rij in de Formule 1. De Nederlandse Red...
Eind deze maand wordt het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen afgetrapt met een driedaagse wintertest op het circuit van Bahrein...
Posts: 3.414
Ik heb hier een beetje dubbel gevoel bij. Natuurlijk mooi dat ze dit sponsoren maar is dat als goedmakertje voor het rijden in zandbaklanden waar er geen mensenrechten zijn?
Posts: 3.189
Ze kunnen het ook niet doen. De F1 doet al decennia zaken met de meest verwerpelijke partners en heeft nooit de behoefte gevoeld zich hiervoor te verontschuldigen.
Dat ze (voor zolang het duurt) nu aandacht besteden en een bedrag doneren aan UNICEF is gewoon positief. De F1 maakt zich hiermee kwetsbaar voor kritiek (itt 'We race as one', wat een zuiver intern initiatief was).
Posts: 1.750
Unicef is zelf ook vaak genoeg in opspraak geraakt, dus dat past wel enigszins.
Posts: 37.594
Het hele verhaal...
_____________________________________________________________
Formula 1 and UNICEF partner to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education and bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response
Formula 1 has today partnered with UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education. It will also bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response around the world, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.
Formula 1’s support over the next three years could help an estimated 6.5 million children from vulnerable and marginalized communities access quality education, including in key areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, (STEM) and enable UNICEF to provide temporary learning places for children in emergencies.
UNICEF’s State of Global Learning Poverty 2022 update estimates that in 2022, 70 per cent of the world’s 10-year-olds lacked basic literacy skills. Limited access to the internet and digital devices, an issue exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has widened inequalities and the digital divide. Those from disadvantaged backgrounds were less likely than their peers to have access to the internet to be able to continue their learning.
A significant focus of the partnership with Formula 1 will be to improve digital access through the expansion of UNICEF’s Learning Passport – a portable digital platform that enables children to continue learning online and offline. The Learning Passport is currently operational in 26 countries. Formula 1’s support will help UNICEF expand the programme to an additional 19 countries and enable the launch of an offline version for children in Mexico and Brazil.
F1 will support the child rights agency’s emergency response efforts through a donation to their Emergency Fund.
As a global sport reliant on STEM skills, Formula 1’s new partnership with UNICEF builds on its proud history of inspiring in education, with initiatives such as its engineering scholarship programme which will see 50 students fully supported through university by 2025, and ongoing STEM & employment outreach programmes. Formula 1 and UNICEF will use their commitment and innovation to help millions of children to obtain the skills they need to realise their potential and succeed in the workplace.
Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1 said:
“In a sport where research, technology and innovation play a vital role in a driver and team’s success, education is at the core of Formula 1.
The partnership with UNICEF will enable us to effectively use our sport’s global platform to help bridge the educational divide experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children. Every child has a right to a quality education and to be protected during emergencies.
We are proud that we can play a role in ensuring the most vulnerable children are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals.”
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) said:
“The world is facing a growing learning crisis, with millions of children continuing to miss out on school and access to the technology they need to learn and flourish.
Investment in education is fundamental to the development of children and young people, and to building the societies and economies they need for the future, so we must act now to prevent this learning crisis.
With Formula 1, we are starting a new partnership that will help ensure that more children have access to quality learning and the skills training they need to succeed in school, work and life.
At UNICEF, we believe that sports play a unique role in bringing people together, helping us to address the biggest issues affecting children, including those caught up in humanitarian emergencies.”
_____________________________________________________________
f o r m u l a 1 . c o m
Posts: 37.594
Begrijp wat je bedoelt @Patrick. Dat Domenicali alleen al de woorden "we are proud" in de mond neemt, wijst erop dat het (ook) om persoonlijk gewin (populariteit) van de F1 gaat.
Toch ga ik mee met het eerste zinnetje van @THW.
Het verreweg belangrijkste is dat er veel kinderen worden geholpen. Dus het is een goede zaak!
Posts: 3.910
En precies hierom zijn goede doelen zo krom.
Posts: 2.849
Unicef is geld weg....
Lokale tijd
12:30 - 13:30
12:30 - 13:30
16:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 18:00
Lokale tijd
12:30 - 13:30
12:30 - 13:30
16:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 18:00
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
Patrick_St
Posts: 3.414
Ik heb hier een beetje dubbel gevoel bij. Natuurlijk mooi dat ze dit sponsoren maar is dat als goedmakertje voor het rijden in zandbaklanden waar er geen mensenrechten zijn?