Formule 1 gaat partnership aan met UNICEF

De Formule 1 is een globale sport en dat betekent dan ook dat men om zich heen wil kijken. Gisteren maakte de koningsklasse van de autosport dan ook bekend dat ze een partnership aangaan met UNICEF. De Formule 1 gaat het kinderfonds van de Verenigde Naties helpen om kwetsbare kinderen toegang te geven tot onderwijs.

De sport maakte gisteren bekend dat ze gaan samenwerken met UNICEF. Men zal niet alleen gaat helpen bij het toegang geven tot onderwijs, maar ze zullen ook een flinke donatie doen aan het Emergency Fund van UNICEF. Hiermee kunnen helpt UNICEF kinderen in noodsituaties zoals nu in Turkije en Syrië. Eerder deze week zorgde een aardbeving daar voor een enorm ramp met veel slachtoffers. De Formule 1 hoopt hiermee te kunnen bijdragen aan het werk van UNICEF.

Formula 1 is partnering with @UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education and bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/lmaXJGYDFV