Perez placing priorities on sticking with Racing Point

Sergio Perez says it is his priority to make sure he is racing at Racing Point next season, as he eyes up a long-term deal with the team.

Perez has raced at the Silverstone squad since 2014, when it was then known as Force India following stints at Sauber and McLaren.

The Mexican says he is close to signing an extension, as he believes Racing Point is the right place for him to be going forward.

"I think things are settling down," Perez said at the Hungaroring. "My priority will be to continue with the team.

"It's not done yet, we are finalising it but you know in Formula 1, until it's done it's never done. There are very good prospects for the future so I'm looking forward to it."

Perez has usually signed one-year deals with the team year after year, however as the 2021 regulations loom closer, the 29-year-old is set to pen a long-term extension.

"I think nowadays the prospects and the ambitions of the team are very big," he said. "It will be good to get a long-term deal here because I see that the team is going forward.

"It works both ways as well, we ideally would like to commit to a long-term deal, so hopefully we can work out the terms and everything.

"When you look around, it's definitely a good place to be. I remember coming here, what a weekend we had last year with the administration process and all of that happening here.

"So to come back here after one year and see where the team is and heading to, I'm very proud of that. I definitely have unfinished business, although I've been with here for a long time, I still have more to come."