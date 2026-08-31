Sergio Perez has ruled out a mid-season move away from Cadillac, confirming that he views the American outfit as a multi-year project despite contact from rival teams. The Mexican driver, still pointless after Cadillac's opening races, told the Beyond the Grid podcast that his commitment to the project remains unchanged even as other teams have reached out, including Williams.

Perez returned to the grid this season alongside Valtteri Bottas as part of Cadillac's entry into Formula 1. The team opted for two experienced drivers to guide its development, but results have been modest. Perez's best finish stands at 14th, leaving the 36-year-old without points as Cadillac struggles at the back of the field.

The decision to remain carries career risk. Perez could have explored midfield options with more immediate competitive potential, but he appears willing to trade short-term results for involvement in building a team from the ground up. That calculation only works if Cadillac can show meaningful progress across the season.

Perez dismisses Williams approach

Speaking on the official Formula 1 podcast, Perez acknowledged that several teams had made contact in recent weeks. Williams were among those to have held discussions, but Perez shut down any suggestion of a switch. "For me, nothing has changed. Of course we've had conversations with other teams and a few teams have called here and there, but for me nothing has changed," he said.

The approach from Williams is notable given their own struggles this season, but it suggests other teams see value in Perez's experience even as his on-track form at Cadillac remains unproven. His refusal to engage points to a genuine belief in the American project, or at least a recognition that his options at 36 are limited to backmarker roles regardless of team.

Long-term vision over immediate results

Perez framed his Cadillac role explicitly as a multi-year commitment, emphasising his desire to remain part of the team's development curve. "I see this as my project and I want to be part of Cadillac. I really believe in it. I don't think this is a one-year project. I think this is a long-term project that I want to be part of," he said.

He added that while future contract discussions are inevitable, his preference is clear. "There will undoubtedly be discussions, but this is where I want to be and nothing has changed from my side."

Cadillac's decision to pair Perez with Bottas gives the team over 400 race starts of combined experience, a resource that should prove valuable as the outfit refines its car and operational processes. Both drivers can provide detailed feedback on where the car is losing time, particularly in comparison to the machinery they drove at Red Bull and Alfa Romeo respectively.

Cadillac must close the gap

Perez acknowledged that Cadillac needs to demonstrate clear progress if the project is to justify his commitment. He called for visible improvement in lap time relative to the cars immediately ahead, singling out Williams and Aston Martin as realistic benchmarks. "I want to see more progress. Reducing the gap to the teams ahead of us. I don't know who is currently at the front, I don't know if it's Williams, Aston seems to be part of the midfield and we can mix with them more in the races," he said.

The challenge for Cadillac is that even the lower midfield remains a significant step away. Closing that gap will require aerodynamic gains and operational refinement across a compressed season. Perez's commitment buys the team time, but patience will only stretch so far if the performance deficit remains static through the European leg of the calendar.