user icon
icon

Why Sergio Perez is staying at Cadillac despite team approaches

<< Return to the news list
Why Sergio Perez is staying at Cadillac despite team approaches

Sergio Perez has ruled out a mid-season move away from Cadillac, confirming that he views the American outfit as a multi-year project despite contact from rival teams. The Mexican driver, still pointless after Cadillac's opening races, told the Beyond the Grid podcast that his commitment to the project remains unchanged even as other teams have reached out, including Williams.

Perez returned to the grid this season alongside Valtteri Bottas as part of Cadillac's entry into Formula 1. The team opted for two experienced drivers to guide its development, but results have been modest. Perez's best finish stands at 14th, leaving the 36-year-old without points as Cadillac struggles at the back of the field.

More about Sergio Perez Cadillac dismiss Pérez to Williams rumours and vow to keep Mexican

Cadillac dismiss Pérez to Williams rumours and vow to keep Mexican

Aug 14
 Why Pérez and Bottas could both lose their Cadillac seats

Why Pérez and Bottas could both lose their Cadillac seats

Aug 12

The decision to remain carries career risk. Perez could have explored midfield options with more immediate competitive potential, but he appears willing to trade short-term results for involvement in building a team from the ground up. That calculation only works if Cadillac can show meaningful progress across the season.

Perez dismisses Williams approach

Speaking on the official Formula 1 podcast, Perez acknowledged that several teams had made contact in recent weeks. Williams were among those to have held discussions, but Perez shut down any suggestion of a switch. "For me, nothing has changed. Of course we've had conversations with other teams and a few teams have called here and there, but for me nothing has changed," he said.

The approach from Williams is notable given their own struggles this season, but it suggests other teams see value in Perez's experience even as his on-track form at Cadillac remains unproven. His refusal to engage points to a genuine belief in the American project, or at least a recognition that his options at 36 are limited to backmarker roles regardless of team.

Long-term vision over immediate results

Perez framed his Cadillac role explicitly as a multi-year commitment, emphasising his desire to remain part of the team's development curve. "I see this as my project and I want to be part of Cadillac. I really believe in it. I don't think this is a one-year project. I think this is a long-term project that I want to be part of," he said.

He added that while future contract discussions are inevitable, his preference is clear. "There will undoubtedly be discussions, but this is where I want to be and nothing has changed from my side."

Cadillac's decision to pair Perez with Bottas gives the team over 400 race starts of combined experience, a resource that should prove valuable as the outfit refines its car and operational processes. Both drivers can provide detailed feedback on where the car is losing time, particularly in comparison to the machinery they drove at Red Bull and Alfa Romeo respectively.

Cadillac must close the gap

Perez acknowledged that Cadillac needs to demonstrate clear progress if the project is to justify his commitment. He called for visible improvement in lap time relative to the cars immediately ahead, singling out Williams and Aston Martin as realistic benchmarks. "I want to see more progress. Reducing the gap to the teams ahead of us. I don't know who is currently at the front, I don't know if it's Williams, Aston seems to be part of the midfield and we can mix with them more in the races," he said.

The challenge for Cadillac is that even the lower midfield remains a significant step away. Closing that gap will require aerodynamic gains and operational refinement across a compressed season. Perez's commitment buys the team time, but patience will only stretch so far if the performance deficit remains static through the European leg of the calendar.

F1 News Sergio Perez Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

NL Dutch Grand Prix

Local time 

NLDutch Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez -
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points 1,450
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 219
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, MX
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Cadillac
Show full profile
show sidebar