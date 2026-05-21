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Herbert Praises the Verstappen-Lambiase Partnership as One of the Greatest in Modern F1

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Herbert Praises the Verstappen-Lambiase Partnership as One of the Greatest in Modern F1

Johnny Herbert has watched a lot of driver-engineer relationships over the course of a career that has included years as an FIA steward and pundit. In his assessment, the partnership between Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase sits at the very top of what the modern era has produced. The approaching end of that partnership makes the tribute feel timely. 

Conflict Was the Feature, Not the Bug 

Herbert's central observation is counterintuitive but well-grounded. The radio exchanges between Verstappen and Lambiase were often heated, sometimes blunt to the point of awkwardness, and occasionally seemed to be heading somewhere uncomfortable. Herbert's reading is that this was not a weakness in the relationship but the mechanism that made it work. 

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"If you look at recent examples of such a relationship, I immediately think of Max and Lambiase," he told Damon Hill on the Stay on Track podcast. "You could sometimes literally hear discussions or conflicts over the radio, but that was precisely how their collaboration worked. They brought out the best in each other." 

He was also careful to note that the friction was productive rather than destructive. "They did not always agree, but that was exactly how the system functioned. I found it impressive how they consistently managed to extract both the maximum from the car and from each other." 

You Need Someone Who Actually Understands Verstappen 

Herbert's point about the engineering side of the relationship goes beyond technical competence. Lambiase's specific value was his ability to read what was behind Verstappen's words at moments of frustration and respond to the actual problem rather than the surface expression of it. 

"With someone like Max you need a strong personality alongside you. Not someone who gets into constant arguments, but someone who understands what he is really trying to say. Gianpiero understood perfectly what Max needed and could switch quickly to give him the right information or bring him back to calm." Verstappen's demands are high and his feedback is direct. The engineer who can manage that input and convert it into performance decisions is doing something that looks simple from outside but is genuinely difficult.

Lambiase will leave Red Bull at the conclusion of his current contract and join McLaren as Chief Racing Officer. Ten years and four world championships end with that move. Herbert's tribute lands at exactly the right moment. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Johnny Herbert Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Country Netherlands
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  • Weight 70 kg
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