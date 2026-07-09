Formula 1's plan to reschedule the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix appears to have collapsed within days of being floated, after multiple explosions were reported in the country overnight. CEO Stefano Domenicali had indicated at Silverstone last weekend that the championship was working on a solution to reinstate the race, but fresh hostilities between the United States and Iran have forced a reassessment.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds were removed from the calendar earlier this year after Iranian bombardment of American targets in Bahrain left the region too unstable to stage a Grand Prix. Teams present for a wet-weather tyre test were forced to take shelter as the conflict escalated, a stark reminder of the geopolitical risks inherent in F1's Middle East expansion.

Domenicali told media at Silverstone that the championship was examining a slot between the Azerbaijan and Singapore races, creating a logistically punishing triple-header but preserving the planned race count. He said a decision would be made before the summer break. That window now closes in two and a half weeks, and the overnight reports from AFP citing explosions in Bahrain have effectively reset the conversation.

Calendar crisis deepens for Domenicali

The timing leaves Formula 1 management in an uncomfortable position. Teams require logistical certainty, particularly for long-haul events involving sea freight and personnel deployment. Yet there is no guarantee the region will stabilise later in the year, and the conflict between Washington and Tehran has intensified in recent days with reciprocal strikes.

The situation also casts doubt over the season finale. Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain on the schedule, but both races are now under implicit review depending on how the regional security picture develops. Cancelling those events would leave the championship scrambling for alternatives with minimal lead time.

Backup options on the table

Multiple contingency plans have been discussed internally, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. Barcelona and Portimão have been identified as potential stand-in venues, both with existing FIA Grade 1 licensing and recent F1 experience. Brief speculation also surfaced around a second Las Vegas race, though the commercial and logistical feasibility of such a move remains unclear.

Reducing the race count is not considered desirable, particularly given the financial commitments to teams under the Concorde Agreement and the commercial expectations of broadcasters and sponsors. The pressure on Domenicali to secure a workable calendar before the August shutdown is now acute.

2026 calendar still unpublished

Complicating matters further is the absence of a published calendar for next season. The ongoing instability in the Middle East makes it difficult to confirm multiple lucrative rounds in the region, and the broader geopolitical uncertainty offers no clear timeline for resolution. F1's commercial model has become heavily reliant on Gulf state investment, and the current crisis exposes the vulnerability of that strategic bet.

Domenicali and the FIA will need to make a call before teams begin their summer shutdown. The window for flexibility is narrowing, and the options are no longer just logistical but political.