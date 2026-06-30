The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where teams and drivers face the championship's fifth sprint weekend of 2025. The compressed format eliminates the second practice session and reshuffles the traditional order of qualifying and race preparation, creating a tactically distinct challenge just days after the Austrian Grand Prix concluded.

Silverstone remains one of the calendar's defining events. For seven of the ten teams on the grid, the circuit sits within a two-hour radius of their factory headquarters, making it a de facto home race for much of the paddock. Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull Racing, Williams, Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas all operate from bases in the United Kingdom. The grandstands sell out annually, and the weekend doubles as a commercial showcase for the sport's British heartland.

Sprint format alters session sequence

Friday opens with a single 60-minute practice session at 13:30 local time, followed by sprint qualifying at 17:30. That session sets the grid for Saturday's 100-kilometre sprint race, which begins at 13:00. The main grand prix qualifying takes place Saturday evening at 17:00, determining the starting order for Sunday's full-distance race at 16:00 local time.

The sprint format compresses decision-making windows. Teams have one hour to gather data before committing to sprint qualifying setup. Parc fermé restrictions then lock the cars until after the sprint race, limiting setup adjustments ahead of grand prix qualifying. Any team that misjudges conditions or tyre behaviour on Friday afternoon carries that deficit through to Saturday's sprint.

Championship context heading to Silverstone

Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship after Austria, but McLaren closed the gap in the constructors' standings following Lando Norris's win at the Red Bull Ring. Mercedes took victory at the preceding round in Spain, marking a return to form for the Brackley squad on home soil. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will carry momentum into Silverstone, where Mercedes has historically performed well on the high-speed layout.

Silverstone's long, sweeping corners expose aerodynamic efficiency and mechanical balance. The circuit demands sustained downforce through Maggotts, Becketts and Chapel, while Copse and Stowe test front-end stability at high speed. Teams that struggled in Austria's slow-speed final sector may find more representative performance here, particularly if cooler British weather conditions stabilise tyre behaviour.

Broadcast details

Coverage in the Netherlands is available via Viaplay and F1 TV Pro, both subscription services. Viaplay provides pre- and post-session analysis alongside live coverage, while F1 TV Pro offers onboard cameras and additional data feeds. Both platforms carry all sprint weekend sessions, including Friday's abbreviated practice hour.

The British Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the European triple-header, with Hungary following immediately next weekend. Sprint points and any reliability issues incurred at Silverstone will shape team strategies heading into Budapest, where the final race before the summer break takes place