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Steiner Says the 2026 Rules Are Helping Antonelli and Hurting Russell

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Steiner Says the 2026 Rules Are Helping Antonelli and Hurting Russell

Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship after three races has surprised many people. Gunther Steiner is not one of them. The former Haas team principal has a specific theory about why the youngest driver in the Mercedes garage is currently faster than his more experienced teammate, and it comes down to the nature of the 2026 regulations themselves. 

Russell Had the Edge Before the Season Started 

Steiner was clear about how the picture looked before the first race. "For me George was clearly the number one at the start of the year, even before the winter tests. The team was completely built around him at that point." That reading was shared by almost everyone in the paddock. Russell was the defending season opener winner, the more experienced driver, and the one with the deeper relationship with the team's engineering structure. 

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Antonelli Has No Old Habits to Break 

Steiner's explanation for the reversal centres on something that has nothing to do with raw talent. "What you now see is that Kimi has no baggage from previous generations of cars. He has no old habits to unlearn, while George has to adapt." The 2026 cars are aerodynamically different, electrically very different, and demand a different physical and mental approach than anything that came before them. A driver who has spent years developing instincts in the previous generation of machinery is in some respects starting from a more difficult position than one who has never known anything else. 

"Russell has driven a certain type of car for years. It is not only the power unit, the aerodynamics are also completely different. You really have to reprogram yourself." Antonelli, in contrast, has no programme to overwrite. "For him everything is new. He does not have to unlearn anything and can focus entirely on learning this car. That makes it easier for him to find speed immediately." 

Steiner made one final point that underlines how deep this problem goes for experienced drivers. "If you have raced in ground-effect cars for years, you do not simply switch to something completely different. You fall back on what you know. Kimi does not have that problem. He can just get in and drive."

F1 News George Russell Guenther Steiner Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,095
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 155
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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Mercedes
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