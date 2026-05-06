Three wins from four races. The championship lead. The fastest car. Kimi Antonelli has every reason to feel invincible right now and he is making a point of not feeling that way at all.

"I Did Not Expect This"

Speaking at the post-race press conference in Miami, Antonelli was direct about his own surprise at how the season has unfolded. "Honestly I did not expect this. Of course we are in a strong phase, but the season is still long and anything can happen." The sentence landed differently from most boilerplate humility. He sounded like he meant it.

He has also noticed genuine development in his own relationship with the car. "I feel much more comfortable in it and have more control. That helps enormously to extract the maximum when everything is working. That is what I am focused on right now." The progression from the nervous but fast driver of his debut season to someone who can manage a race under pressure from the reigning world champion, as he did in Miami against Norris, is the story the numbers tell.

Russell Is the Benchmark for Canada

When the conversation turned to Canada, Antonelli did not look for easy comfort. He named his own teammate as the main threat. "George is always very strong there, so I expect him to be right at the front again." Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of Russell's better venues, and

Antonelli is clearly not going into that weekend assuming the pattern of the first four rounds will simply repeat itself.

His closing thought framed the task accurately. "We just need to keep doing what we are doing now: working hard and taking every opportunity. I am enormously proud of the team and the steps we are making. Hopefully we can maintain this level, but it will also be interesting to see what the updates bring." Mercedes are bringing a significant upgrade package to Canada, which Antonelli confirmed with understated confidence. The question is whether it extends a lead or closes a gap that does not currently exist.