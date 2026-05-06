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Antonelli Stays Grounded After Miami Win and Warns Russell Will Be Strong in Canada

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Antonelli Stays Grounded After Miami Win and Warns Russell Will Be Strong in Canada

Three wins from four races. The championship lead. The fastest car. Kimi Antonelli has every reason to feel invincible right now and he is making a point of not feeling that way at all. 

"I Did Not Expect This" 

Speaking at the post-race press conference in Miami, Antonelli was direct about his own surprise at how the season has unfolded. "Honestly I did not expect this. Of course we are in a strong phase, but the season is still long and anything can happen." The sentence landed differently from most boilerplate humility. He sounded like he meant it. 

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He has also noticed genuine development in his own relationship with the car. "I feel much more comfortable in it and have more control. That helps enormously to extract the maximum when everything is working. That is what I am focused on right now." The progression from the nervous but fast driver of his debut season to someone who can manage a race under pressure from the reigning world champion, as he did in Miami against Norris, is the story the numbers tell. 

Russell Is the Benchmark for Canada 

When the conversation turned to Canada, Antonelli did not look for easy comfort. He named his own teammate as the main threat. "George is always very strong there, so I expect him to be right at the front again." Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of Russell's better venues, and 

Antonelli is clearly not going into that weekend assuming the pattern of the first four rounds will simply repeat itself. 

His closing thought framed the task accurately. "We just need to keep doing what we are doing now: working hard and taking every opportunity. I am enormously proud of the team and the steps we are making. Hopefully we can maintain this level, but it will also be interesting to see what the updates bring." Mercedes are bringing a significant upgrade package to Canada, which Antonelli confirmed with understated confidence. The question is whether it extends a lead or closes a gap that does not currently exist.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Mercedes
180
2
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3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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Saudi Arabia
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United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
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5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 250
  • Podiums 7
  • Grand Prix 28
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
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