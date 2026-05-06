The debate about Formula 1's engine future has been reignited by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has spoken openly about a potential return to V8 power units by 2031. Toto Wolff is not dismissing the idea, but he is not embracing it without conditions either.

Mercedes Would Welcome a Change, With Caveats

Wolff told Reuters that the V8 concept holds genuine appeal. "We are open to new engine regulations. We love V8 engines. That only brings back wonderful memories." The era of naturally aspirated V8s produced some of the most visceral and celebrated sounds in the sport's history, and the nostalgia is understandable.

But Wolff was careful about what kind of change he would actually support. "A V8 engine produces a lot of revs. The question then becomes how we add sufficient electrical energy so that we do not lose the connection with the real world." He was not ruling out electrification alongside a larger combustion unit, but he was ruling out a wholesale retreat from it.

The Specific Vision He Has in Mind

Rather than a simple return to the past, Wolff described a hybrid approach that uses the emotional and acoustic appeal of a big combustion engine while retaining meaningful electrical power. "If it becomes a fully combustion engine, we might look a bit ridiculous in 2030 or 2031. We need to look at the whole picture, simplify it, and make it a mega engine."

He put numbers to the concept. "Maybe we get 800 horsepower from the combustion engine and add another 400 or even more in electrical power on top of that. We are absolutely open to that, as long as the process is structured and everyone is brought along."

Verstappen Wants It Too

The call for simpler, louder engines is not coming only from the top of the commercial and technical structure. Verstappen has made his position equally clear. "If I could change one thing about the current regulations, it would be to go back to V8 or V10 engines," he told the Viaplay theatre show. From the most prominent driver in the sport to one of its most powerful team principals, the appetite for a different engine direction is genuine and growing.