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Verstappen Stays at Red Bull, Hamilton Extends at Ferrari — How the Driver Market Actually Looks

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Verstappen Stays at Red Bull, Hamilton Extends at Ferrari — How the Driver Market Actually Looks

The silly season has started unusually early in 2026, but the noise around driver moves is running well ahead of any actual decisions. Spanish outlet Marca has mapped out the realistic state of play, and the picture is considerably less dramatic than the recent speculation suggests. 

Verstappen Is Going Nowhere 

Despite the public frustration with the 2026 regulations and the confirmed departure of engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen's position at Red Bull appears stable. His contract runs for several more years and comes with a salary reported to be around 65 million euros per year. He has more influence within the team since Christian Horner's departure, and the sense within the paddock is that he is waiting for the car to improve rather than actively looking for the exit. 

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The broader feeling is that Formula 1 will become more competitive and more interesting as the 2026 regulations mature, and that gives Verstappen a reason to stay and see it through. 

Hamilton Has One Goal Left 

Lewis Hamilton's situation at Ferrari is equally settled. He is not looking for alternatives. The move from Mercedes was about one thing and one thing only: an eighth world title, which would make him statistically the greatest driver in Formula 1 history. Ferrari are the vehicle for that attempt, and until that goal is achieved or becomes clearly unachievable, there is no reason for him to be anywhere else. 

Sainz and Alonso in More Uncertain Territory 

Carlos Sainz's position is less clear. A return to Red Bull is something he could dream about, given that the team is where he first made his name in the top category, but an extended stay at Williams currently looks like the more realistic path. Stability may matter more to him right now than the risk of a high-profile move that might not work out. 

Fernando Alonso's future depends on what Honda can deliver with their upgraded power unit from 2027. If that looks genuinely promising, he has every reason to stay at Aston Martin for another season and possibly longer. His physical condition and motivation suggest he is not close to retirement. The only certainty is that this year's silly season has started earlier than any in recent memory.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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Spain
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,457
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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