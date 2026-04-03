user icon
icon

Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Peter Windsor has gone further than most analysts in his assessment of Max Verstappen's future. The veteran journalist and commentator believes Verstappen may not see out the 2026 season in Formula 1, let alone his contract with Red Bull, which runs to the end of 2028. 

Verstappen Did Not See This Coming 

Windsor made his argument on the Cameron CC podcast. His central point is that Verstappen underestimated how dramatically the new regulations would change the type of driving that wins races. "He will not have thought it would be this drastic. This is completely different to what he always excelled at. Max made the difference for years through unique lines and braking points, but that simply does not come out anymore. He has been fantastic, but he can no longer use his qualities the way he used to." Windsor then made the most pointed statement in his assessment. "In this way, he has essentially been reduced to an ordinary driver." 

More about Max Verstappen Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Apr 2
 Reconstruction: Antonelli Is Creating a Verstappen-Style Culture Shock at Mercedes

Reconstruction: Antonelli Is Creating a Verstappen-Style Culture Shock at Mercedes

Apr 3

The Numbers Are Already Telling a Story 

Windsor pointed to qualifying results as evidence that the competitive landscape around Verstappen has shifted. Rookie Isack Hadjar has already beaten him in qualifying on multiple occasions this season, something that would have been almost unthinkable under the previous regulations. "I honestly saw that coming. Hadjar is incredibly fast and I expected him to beat Max a few times. Then as a team you also start asking yourself: why are you still holding on to Max when a young talent can possibly show the same results?" He went further, suggesting that even Yuki Tsunoda might be able to produce comparable results in the current environment.

Red Bull Is Staying Calm for Now 

Despite the noise around Verstappen's future, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has maintained that internally there are no conversations about him leaving. That may be true at a formal level, but the frustration Verstappen has expressed publicly about both the RB22 and the direction of the sport suggests the background mood is considerably less settled than the official line implies. Windsor's prediction may be premature. But the fact that people with genuine knowledge of the sport are starting to say it out loud is itself a signal worth noting. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar