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Red Bull Can Equal All-Time Records at Suzuka This Weekend

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Red Bull Can Equal All-Time Records at Suzuka This Weekend

The Japanese Grand Prix arrives at a difficult moment for Red Bull Racing. Two rounds in, the team is the fourth-fastest outfit on the grid and Max Verstappen is sitting eighth in the championship. But Suzuka has been very kind to Red Bull in the past, and the records within reach this weekend give them something concrete to aim at. 

The Context Heading Into Japan 

Red Bull began the season with genuine optimism. Testing had gone well and the opening race in Australia produced some encouraging signs, even if Verstappen's sixth place did not reflect the championship ambitions of the team. China was worse, with Verstappen retiring and rookie Isack Hadjar picking up a handful of points to limit the damage. The frustration within the team is real. 

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Last year at this point the mood at Red Bull was similarly dark before Suzuka turned everything around. Verstappen produced a stunning qualifying lap to take pole and then held off the McLarens in a tense race to win. It is not a guaranteed formula for this year, but it is a reason to believe that a turnaround is possible. 

The Records on the Table

The numbers make for interesting reading. A Red Bull driver has won the Japanese Grand Prix eight times in the history of the team. McLaren hold the all-time record with nine wins at Suzuka. A victory for Verstappen or Hadjar this weekend would draw Red Bull level with McLaren as the most successful team in Japan. 

In qualifying, the numbers are equally close. Red Bull have taken pole position at Suzuka nine times. Ferrari hold the record with ten. A pole this weekend from either Red Bull driver would match Ferrari's total and create a tie at the top of the all-time qualifying list for the Japanese Grand Prix. 

Whether Red Bull can actually deliver on either front given where they sit in the competitive order is a big question. But the target is clear, Suzuka has delivered for them before, and Verstappen has a habit of finding performance at this particular circuit when nothing else seems to be working. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
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United States of America
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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