user icon
icon

Verstappen Heads to Suzuka Chasing a Record That Has Never Been Broken

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Heads to Suzuka Chasing a Record That Has Never Been Broken

Japan holds a special place in the Max Verstappen story. He has won the Japanese Grand Prix four years running, and this weekend at Suzuka he has the chance to do something no driver in Formula 1 history has managed before. 

A Circuit That Brings Out the Best in Him 

After clearing his head at the Nurburgring last weekend, Verstappen now turns his attention to one of his favourite circuits on the calendar. Suzuka, designed by Hans Hugenholtz and shaped like a figure of eight, is widely loved by drivers and fans alike. Whether the 2026 regulations allow it to produce the kind of racing it has in previous years remains to be seen, but the circuit itself has never disappointed. 

More about Max Verstappen Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Apr 2
 Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Apr 3

Verstappen's record at Suzuka is remarkable. In 2022 he wrapped up his second world championship there in a chaotic rain-affected race. Last year he delivered one of the drives of the season, producing a stunning pole lap and then defending hard against McLaren to take the win. Suzuka has repeatedly been the circuit where Verstappen has found something extra when he needed it most. 

The Record on the Table 

A fifth consecutive win at Suzuka would be unprecedented. No driver in Formula 1 history has won the Japanese Grand Prix five times in a row. It would also bring Verstappen level with Lewis Hamilton on five Japanese Grand Prix victories overall, though Hamilton never managed them consecutively. 

The task is enormous. Red Bull are realistically the fourth-fastest team right now, and Verstappen goes to Japan as anything but the favourite. But last year the situation looked equally bleak before he got to Suzuka, and he came away with pole and the win. Palmer and others have noted that Verstappen is one of the few drivers capable of performing above both his own expected level and the capability of the car beneath him. 

He needs something close to a miracle this weekend. But as Verstappen himself would probably say, miracles have not completely disappeared from the world just yet.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar