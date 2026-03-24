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Verstappen Earns Respect at the Nurburgring by Doing Something Very Simple

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Verstappen Earns Respect at the Nurburgring by Doing Something Very Simple

Max Verstappen spent last weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for the NLS2 race, a long way from the familiar world of Formula 1. He won, got disqualified, and handled the whole experience in a way that left the other drivers and teams with a notably positive impression. 

A Different World to Formula 1 

The NLS series operates on a completely different scale to the Formula 1 paddock. Where the championship involves eleven factory teams, the NLS2 race last weekend attracted over a hundred entries. The paddock is busier, more accessible, and considerably less corporate. Verstappen arrived with his usual security detail but made a clear effort to fit into the environment rather than stand apart from it. 

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What Made the Difference 

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the key moment came on Friday evening. Last year, Verstappen received a private individual briefing before the race. This year he walked into the main hall at 19:30 and sat down with the rest of the English-speaking drivers for the group briefing delivered by race director Christian Vormann. He was on time, sat through the full session, and treated it like any other driver would. 

That decision apparently had a significant effect on how the other competitors viewed him. AMuS reported that drivers around the room took notice and that Verstappen gained considerable respect simply by showing up and participating like everyone else. It was a small gesture but a meaningful one in a world where many famous visitors keep themselves at a distance from the regular programme. 

The Race Result and What Came After 

On track, Verstappen partnered with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella in the Mercedes entry. The trio had a strong race and crossed the line in first place. A small celebration followed on the podium before the results were reviewed and the car was disqualified: the team had used seven sets of tyres when the regulations only permit six. The win was taken away, which put a dampener on an otherwise successful weekend for Verstappen personally. 

The NLS organisation will not be too concerned about the disqualification. Verstappen's presence drew over 25,000 spectators to the circuit in person and more than one million viewers across the various livestreams. For a series that does not normally command that kind of audience, it was a very good weekend regardless of what happened in the results column. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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