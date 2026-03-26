Toto Wolff is not ready to call Andrea Kimi Antonelli a world championship contender yet. The Mercedes team principal is proud of what his young driver produced in China, but he is keeping expectations grounded ahead of a long season that has barely started.

Mercedes Are in a Strong Position

The atmosphere inside Mercedes at the moment is understandably positive. Russell won the season opener in Australia and the sprint race in China. Antonelli took the Chinese Grand Prix from pole position, leading every lap. Two drivers, two race wins, a points lead across the board. Wolff spoke to Austrian outlet OE24 about what the China result meant to him personally.

"You have to remember that we had to listen to criticism for well over a year. People said he was too young and that he made too many mistakes. We worked hard on this together. Now we have had a wonderful moment in China, but there will also be races where things do not go as well. That is part of it too." The message was one of pride without overreach, which is typical of how Wolff manages public expectations around his drivers.

Not a Title Contender Yet, Says Wolff

In the days following the China win, a number of paddock observers named Antonelli as a genuine championship candidate. He sits just one point behind Russell in the standings, and with the fastest car in the field beneath him, the logic is understandable. Wolff disagreed with that framing. When asked directly whether Antonelli should be considered a serious title contender, his answer was short. "No, it is too early to talk about that. We are only at the second race of the year and he has just won it. We are in an ideal position. We have a veteran and a young driver for the future. That is truly a dream combination."

The framing is notable. Russell is the veteran, the leader, the man Wolff is backing to deliver the title this season. Antonelli is the future. That distinction matters when it comes to how the team manages any potential conflict between them as the season develops.

Antonelli gets his next chance to make an argument this weekend at Suzuka, where Mercedes arrive as the heavy favourites.