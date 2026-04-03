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Wolff Calls for Urgent Rule Review After Bearman Crash: "This Cannot Happen Again"

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Wolff Calls for Urgent Rule Review After Bearman Crash: "This Cannot Happen Again"

Toto Wolff has broken with his usual caution around the 2026 regulations and is now calling openly for a thorough review. The crash that sent Oliver Bearman into the barriers at Suzuka was the moment that changed his tone. 

The Problem Has Been Building for Weeks 

The speed differences created by the 2026 energy deployment system have been a source of concern since before the season started. When one car is regenerating and another is deploying full power, the gap between them can reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour on the same straight. It has caused dangerous moments in practice sessions as well as races, and the Bearman incident in Japan was the most serious consequence yet. 

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Wolff was direct when speaking to the media. "This is absolutely something we need to look at. We do not want situations like this to keep happening." At the same time, he offered some context for why the problem has been slow to resolve. "You also have to ask yourself how far we are with this regulation. We are only a few race weekends in, so it is logical that not everything is fully worked out yet." He confirmed that the FIA, the teams, and Mercedes specifically will be analysing the Bearman crash in detail. "Together with the FIA and the teams, we will look at this thoroughly to make sure we can avoid it in the future." 

No Simple Fix Exists 

When pushed on whether a quick solution is available, Wolff was honest. "There is no single clear solution that fixes everything immediately." What he did make clear is that the work is already underway internally. "Within Mercedes we have more than enough smart people already working on this. It is up to us to figure out how to eliminate these kinds of dangerous speed differences." The acknowledgement from Wolff that the problem is real and needs fixing carries weight. Mercedes are the team benefiting most from the current regulations, which makes his willingness to call for change more significant than if it had come from Verstappen or a team lower down the order.

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes

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AT Toto Wolff -
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  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (54)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
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