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Report Says Wolff Is Quietly Planning His Exit From Mercedes

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Report Says Wolff Is Quietly Planning His Exit From Mercedes

Toto Wolff may be the most successful team principal in Formula 1 history, but according to ESPN journalist Nate Saunders, the Austrian is already thinking seriously about when and how he steps away from the role. 

A Record That May Never Be Matched 

Wolff took charge of Mercedes in 2013 and proceeded to win the constructors championship in eight consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2021. No team principal in the sport's history has accumulated that kind of sustained dominance, and he is now doing it again in 2026 with Mercedes leading after the first three rounds. His position in the sport seems unassailable. 

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And yet the signals suggest he is thinking about life after the pit wall. Earlier this year Wolff sold fifteen percent of his shares in Mercedes to Crowdstrike founder George Kurtz for 230 million pounds, the equivalent of around 264 million euros. That kind of financial restructuring tends to precede a change in role rather than follow one. 

Saunders' Assessment 

The ESPN journalist addressed the topic directly on The Race F1 podcast. "It seems like Toto Wolff is also slowly winding down his role and gradually reshuffling things. In a few years I cannot imagine Toto still being there, unless he genuinely loves winning that much five years from now." Wolff renewed his contract at the start of 2024 for three years, which means his current deal expires after this season. A further renewal may well be signed, but Saunders' suggestion is that it could be his last. 

Who Comes Next 

The names already circulating as potential successors reflect the two different directions Mercedes could take. Bradley Lord, recently appointed as deputy team principal, is the obvious internal candidate, though he does not have a technical or engineering background. Technical director James Allison, one of the most respected engineering minds in the paddock, is the alternative route. Whether Mercedes promote from within or look elsewhere for Wolff's eventual successor will say a great deal about what kind of team they want to be in the era after him. 

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes

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Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff -
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  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (54)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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