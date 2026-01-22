user icon
Arvid Lindblad Recalls Bold Promise to Lando Norris

Arvid Lindblad Recalls Bold Promise to Lando Norris

Arvid Lindblad is preparing to make his highly anticipated Formula 1 debut as the sole rookie on the 2026 grid, but his journey to the top began with a confident prediction five years ago. The British teenager recently shared a story of how he approached Lando Norris at a karting event in 2021, boldly telling the future world champion to remember his name because they would be racing together in five years. Lindblad’s self-assurance proved to be prophetic, as he now takes his place at Racing Bulls. 

Inspired by the Hamilton Legacy 

While Lindblad shares a connection with Norris, his primary inspiration in the sport has always been Lewis Hamilton. The young driver explained that he felt a deep connection to the seven-time world champion from an early age, partly because Hamilton was the only driver of colour on the grid. Lindblad was born in the same year Hamilton made his debut, and he grew up watching the veteran collect titles with Mercedes as his own passion for racing began to flourish. 

The prospect of sharing the track with his childhood hero is a significant milestone for Lindblad. He noted the poetic nature of entering the sport just as Hamilton transitions into a new chapter with Ferrari. However, despite the admiration, Lindblad’s competitive instincts remain sharp. He insists that once the visor goes down, his idols are simply rivals to be beaten, and he does not expect to treat Hamilton any differently than any other driver during wheel-to-wheel combat. 

A Rapid Rise to the Pinnacle 

Lindblad’s ascent through the junior categories has been remarkably swift, reaching Formula 1 just two years after his debut in Formula 3. This rapid progression has placed him under the intense mentorship of the Red Bull program, where expectations are always high. By fulfilling the promise he made to Norris half a decade ago, Lindblad has reeds demonstrated the mental strength required to survive in the high-pressure world of F1.

As he prepares for the season opener, the focus will be on how the teenager manages the transition to the 2026 machinery. Facing off against legendary figures like Hamilton and reigning champions like Norris, Lindblad is ready to prove that he is not just a fan of the sport's icons, but a legitimate threat to their dominance.

