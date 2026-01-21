In a bold and unusual career move, American star Colton Herta has transitioned from the IndyCar Series to Formula 2 for the 2026 season. Herta, who finished seventh in the IndyCar standings last year, has joined the Hitech team with the specific goal of securing the final superlicense points required to make his dream move to Formula 1.

A Target for the American Market

F2 CEO Bruno Michel has welcomed Herta’s entry, noting that it brings significant attention to the championship, especially from the American market. Despite being older than the typical F2 rookie, Herta’s speed and consistency in the United States have made him a highly sought-after driver. Michel revealed that several teams were fighting for Herta’s signature before he ultimately chose to sign with Hitech.

The move is seen as a necessary bridge to F1, where Herta has long been on the radar of several teams, most notably the Cadillac project. By competing in a European-based Formula series, Herta hopes to prove that his skills can translate to the specific demands of the F1 paddock. Michel is curious to see how Herta's extensive experience from IndyCar will serve as a reference point for the younger drivers in the field.

Chasing the Ultimate Goal

Herta’s decision to leave a top-tier seat in IndyCar for a developmental series in Europe underscores his determination to reach F1. While he was a consistent performer in America, the rigid superlicense points system left him with few other options but to follow this path. If he can dominate the F2 field in 2026, the door to a full-time seat with Cadillac or another F1 manufacturer could finally swing open.