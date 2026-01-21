user icon
Colton Herta Sets Sights on F1 with Strategic F2 Move

Colton Herta Sets Sights on F1 with Strategic F2 Move

In a bold and unusual career move, American star Colton Herta has transitioned from the IndyCar Series to Formula 2 for the 2026 season. Herta, who finished seventh in the IndyCar standings last year, has joined the Hitech team with the specific goal of securing the final superlicense points required to make his dream move to Formula 1. 

A Target for the American Market 

F2 CEO Bruno Michel has welcomed Herta’s entry, noting that it brings significant attention to the championship, especially from the American market. Despite being older than the typical F2 rookie, Herta’s speed and consistency in the United States have made him a highly sought-after driver. Michel revealed that several teams were fighting for Herta’s signature before he ultimately chose to sign with Hitech. 

The move is seen as a necessary bridge to F1, where Herta has long been on the radar of several teams, most notably the Cadillac project. By competing in a European-based Formula series, Herta hopes to prove that his skills can translate to the specific demands of the F1 paddock. Michel is curious to see how Herta's extensive experience from IndyCar will serve as a reference point for the younger drivers in the field. 

Chasing the Ultimate Goal 

Herta’s decision to leave a top-tier seat in IndyCar for a developmental series in Europe underscores his determination to reach F1. While he was a consistent performer in America, the rigid superlicense points system left him with few other options but to follow this path. If he can dominate the F2 field in 2026, the door to a full-time seat with Cadillac or another F1 manufacturer could finally swing open. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

