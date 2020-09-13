user icon
Albon happy with first F1 podium after 'really tough' Tuscan Grand Prix

  • Published on 13 Sep 2020 17:53
  comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Alexander Albon was delighted to take his first podium in F1 during this afternoon's Tuscan Grand Prix, after what he described as a 'really tough' race.

Albon managed to finish third to take the podium for the first time in his career after a move around the outside of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages of the race.

His podium finished marked the first time a Thai driver has stood on the podium in F1.

Speaking after the race, Albon said he had a great time during the race fighting the cars around him, but found the race tough, especially through the high-speed corners in sector two.

The Red Bull driver also spoke about overtaking Ricciardo towards the end, explaining that he needs to work on getting better starts off the line but was confident enough with the car's brakes to take third from the Renault.

"Yeah, it was good!" Albon said.

"Obviously, [it took] a while to get here. It was a tough one as well, we really had to work for it. It's really nice to be here and I feel like I can breathe. I

"I was expecting it to be worse, but we had several flags, so that helped. It was brutal, especially the high speed in sector two, you really feel it. But it was more adrenaline going into my body than anything else so I am happy.

"We just couldn't get off the line, so most of the overtakes had to be down the circuit. But are car is good on the brakes, we know that since day once, so we can kind of do moves like that and it is fun to drive."

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,496

    looked much comfier in the car today.

    • + 0
    • Sep 13 2020 - 21:25
  • f1ski

    Posts: 715

    I will just say that may have been one of the best passes of the year. Danny Ricciardo is a much better racer than Lewis Lewis would have crashed Albon out again. If the Fia is serious about improving racing they need to allow the teams other than MB to make upgrades to catch up the racing has been great being the top 2. I would view that type of move as fair as the FIA has allowed MB to dominate the first 3 seasons of the turbo hybrid era and this covid season as well

    • + 1
    • Sep 14 2020 - 01:08

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

