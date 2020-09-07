user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton hails Gasly, enjoyed fighting back through the field after penalty

Hamilton hails Gasly, enjoyed fighting back through the field after penalty

  • Published on 07 Sep 2020 13:21
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has hailed Italian Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly, saying it was 'fantastic' to see the Frenchman take the victory on Sunday.

Hamilton initially led the Grand Prix and looked set to take the ninetieth win of his F1 career until he was awarded a ten-second stop-go penalty for entering the pit lane when it was closed to recover the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, who had broken down at the entry of the pit lane.

Hamilton was forced to take the penalty after the race restarted from the red flag, which was deployed for marshals to fix the barrier after an accident for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The Mercedes driver was then able to recover from being twenty-six seconds behind the pack to take seventh at the chequered flag, a result which he claimed he enjoyed battling back through the field in the closing laps to move back into the points.

"Well, firstly I need to say a huge congratulations to Pierre, because that was a fantastic result for him," Hamilton commented.

"I've obviously seen what he's been through, having been dropped from a top team and now he has beat the top team. I think it's just fantastic for him to see him grow. I'm generally really happy for him.

"My race, it wasn't meant to be today. It was a bit unfortunate but what doesn't kill you will only make you stronger. It was a long pitstop, twenty-six seconds I had to catch up but nonetheless when I caught everybody, I enjoyed that bit of a battle.

"

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 705

    Seems like a RBR MB feud in the media as well as track. The ease that Lewis passed on the straights Id like to hear MB say that Lewis and Valteri had the same engine mode.

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2020 - 15:18
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,486

      but it's all okay, because Bottas is, by the grace of lorde Wolff, allowed to race Hammy! Aren't we grateful for that?

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2020 - 19:00
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 50

    I was impressed by Lewis this race. His car was not good on the straights - you could really see how much they lacked straight line speed - but Lewis was able to use the cars corner speed to position the car to get the maximum tow - something Bottas was simply unable to do.

    I do love reading all of the conspiracy theories that everyone posts here - MB using different engine modes, MB giving Renault secret information to max their engine, etc, etc. Reminds me of the flat earth, 5G causing COVID types of people.

    • + 0
    • Sep 8 2020 - 01:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,486

      the one about merc sharing tech with Renault aint even farfetched though. Renault tech people have been conversing with Merc people multiple times this year, have held technical meetings and whatnot, and Merc have repeatedly been willing to share data with Renault and Honda before. They Did share data with them before, even.

      • + 0
      • Sep 8 2020 - 09:27

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
280
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
McLaren
98
4
Racing Point
97
5
Renault
71
6
Ferrari
61
7
Alpha Tauri
47
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar