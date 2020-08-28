user icon
Steiner: Haas looking at all options for 2021 driver line up

  • Published on 28 Aug 2020 10:12
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Haas team princpal Guenther Steiner has confirmed the team are looking at all available options in terms of the driver line up for next season and beyond.

Stenier said the team, whose current drivers are Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, have yet to decide who will race for the team next year, after he revealed earlier in the week the team had signed the new Concorde Agreement, therefore confirming the team's involvement in F1 for the foreseeable future.

Having not yet consulted team owner Gene Haas about the lineup, Steiner refused to confirm either Grosjean or Magnussen would return for the team in 2021.

He noted how the decision of drivers would ultimately have to involve Haas, with Grosjean joining the team during its first year in F1 in 2016.

He was then joined by Magnussen the following year, who made the switch from Renault to replace Esteban Gutierrez at the team.

"We are looking at everything," Steiner told Autosport ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

"We are looking at all the drivers, and we haven't made the decision. I'm not trying to be evasive. We just got the Corcorde [Agreement] done and I did not speak with Gene about drivers yet.

"I want his input on the drivers, so that will come soon. As soon as he can make it to a race we will sit down and discuss it.

"But at the moment, everything is on the table from keeping the drivers we have got, to getting two rookies. So if you want the seat you can apply for it! Everything is possible in the moment."

Replies (0)

  • siggy74

    Posts: 184

    You could get a driver with first had experience, of the prancing horse engines.....Lol

    Some one said they have a driver leaving that if it isn't Merc and hasn't got wings.... then Has to be a Haas

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2020 - 17:11
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,449

    well you could almost pick any dinkus off the street and he or she would likely do better with the cars... or at least dnf less or in less creative ways.

    • + 1
    • Aug 28 2020 - 21:41
  • xoya

    Posts: 567

    Pick me, pick me...
    I am surely better than Grosjean.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 09:46

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

show sidebar