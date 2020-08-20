Zanardi shows 'significant clinical improvements' after bike crash

Ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi has reportedly shown 'significant clinical improvements' after spending time in an intensive care unit after a road accident between his bicycle and a truck in Italy, the BBC reports.

It is understood doctors claim Zanardi has made significant improvements after his road accident, which occurred when Zanardi hit a truck during a road race in Tuscany on June 19.

Zanardi competed in F1 in the 1990's, driving for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams before a move to the CART series in America.

The switch saw him take fifteen wins in the category, as well as the championship in 1997 and 1998.

However, a serious accident at the Lausitzring during a race in 2001 saw Zanardi lose both of his legs as a result of the violent impact.

Since then, the Italian racer has become famous in Paracycling, winning two medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and a further two more at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

After his accident last June, Zanardi was immediately taken to a hospital in Siena where he underwent three operations for major facial and head injuries before being moved to a rehabilitation centre to continue his recovery.

Zanardi was then transferred to an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan a few days later.