Zanardi shows 'significant clinical improvements' after bike crash

Ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi has reportedly shown 'significant clinical improvements' after spending time in an intensive care unit after a road accident between his bicycle and a truck in Italy, the BBC reports.
It is understood doctors claim Zanardi has made significant improvements after his road accident, which occurred when Zanardi hit a truck during a road race in Tuscany on June 19.
Zanardi competed in F1 in the 1990's, driving for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams before a move to the CART series in America.
The switch saw him take fifteen wins in the category, as well as the championship in 1997 and 1998.
However, a serious accident at the Lausitzring during a race in 2001 saw Zanardi lose both of his legs as a result of the violent impact.
Since then, the Italian racer has become famous in Paracycling, winning two medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and a further two more at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
After his accident last June, Zanardi was immediately taken to a hospital in Siena where he underwent three operations for major facial and head injuries before being moved to a rehabilitation centre to continue his recovery.
Zanardi was then transferred to an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan a few days later.
