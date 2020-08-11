user icon
Ocon convinced Renault can do better than eighth

  • Published on 11 Aug 2020 10:23
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault's Esteban Ocon is confident the team can achieve higher than what the Frenchman was able to achieve, coming home in Sunday's race in eighth position.

Ocon, on his return to F1 after a year away, is happy of the overall car's performance during the race but acknowledged he needs improvement in qualifying to be on par with teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

"I think the car is more capable of eighth, really," Ocon explained.

"We have seen that in qualifying, Daniel could go to fifth. We need to improve that on my side of the garage. We need to put the car up there.

"In the race, the car is quick and we are not afraid of the bigger boys so that's a positive and it is going to be an interesting season."

Ocon 'very satisfied' with one-stop strategy

Throughout the race, Ocon was one of only a handful of drivers to make a one-stop strategy work, despite Pirelli using softer compounds at the second race in Silverstone.

The strategy allowed him to take eighth after just missing out on Q2 in qualifying, where he started in eleventh for the race.

Ocon noted that it was not easy to make the one-stop strategy work around Silverstone but with the help of the team and the pace from his car, he was able to bring a points finish home for the team.

"[I am] very satisfied," Ocon said.

"We also made the one-stop work which was not easy. A lot of thinking went into that. Good start, good pitstop, all the information I got from the team made it very nice and I was able to move forward so, yeah very nice."

Trending news

Replies (0)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,420

    This was Ocon's best race so far. However, he managed to be in the points largely due to some attrition. Ricciardo taking himself out with the spin, Sainz and Gasly out of contention with bad strategy/pit stops. Ocon is still a bit too far from Ricciardo to avoid coming out looking weak.

    • + 0
    • Aug 11 2020 - 20:56

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

