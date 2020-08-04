user icon
Imola’s F1 round to feature one 90-minute practice session

  • Published on 04 Aug 2020 12:03
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Imola's two-day event on this season's Formula 1 world championship calendar will feature just a single practice session ahead of qualifying.

Last month, F1 announced that it would return to Imola later this year as it confirmed the announcement alongside confirmation of race events at the Nurburgring and Portimao.

It also established that Imola's event would be run over the course of two days rather than three, with the traditional format in recent years seeing two 90-minute practice sessions on Friday.

However, this time around for Imola, only one single practice session, which will be 90 minutes in length will feature on the weekend schedule.

The session will begin at 10:00 AM local time on Saturday, October 31st and come to a conclusion at 11:30 AM.

Teams and drivers will then have a short break to prepare for qualifying, which will begin at 2:00 PM later that day - no changes have been made to the qualifying format.

Lights out for Sunday's race, which will be named the  Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, will occur at 13:10 PM local time. Imola returns to the F1 roster for the first time since 2006.

F1 has confirmed 13 races on this year's schedule, with the original calendar heavily disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is still aiming to have 15 to 18 races on the revised schedule, ending with races in the Gulf regions of Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Imola is currently the last race on the confirmed schedule, however F1 says that it is hoping to announce more races in the coming weeks.

Replies (2)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,378

    well, that'll cut costs, but it'll likely also be a bit of a mess.

    • + 1
    • Aug 4 2020 - 15:21
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,404

      Probably, but as a fan, I don't think I care too much about missing a practice session. This is a more organic way of adding randomness to the race. I sure as hell prefer this to tyres that wear artificially fast.

      • + 0
      • Aug 4 2020 - 17:57

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

