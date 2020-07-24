user icon
Imola's F1 return in 2020 to be a two-day event

  • Published on 24 Jul 2020 16:49
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Imola's return to the Formula 1 calendar this year will be run across two days rather than three, Formula 1 has confirmed.

F1's traditional format sees it start the weekend off with two practice sessions on a Friday, before a final session on Saturday morning that precedes qualifying.

The race is reserved for Sunday, however, the usual format is set to be changed this year at Imola as F1 looks to experiment with a new weekend display.

Official confirmation of what the weekend will entail has not yet been announced, however it is expected that there will be just one single practice session before qualifying and the race.

F1 has not indicated if the practice session will be 90 minutes in length, or if the running time will change. 

Imola's return to F1 comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the track being the third Italian venue to host a grand prix this year after Monza and Mugello.

F1 confirmed on Friday three new race venues which takes the total grands prix events in 2020 to 13, with Imola, Portimao and the Nurburgring filling up spots on the schedule

The sport last raced at Imola in 2006, which was the last year of the San Marino Grand Prix. When F1 returns to the circuit in October, it will run as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Trending news

  • f1dave

    Posts: 767

    If Imola can't conform to the current format it should not be included in the series.
    Another random rule enforcement in F1, I'm not really surprised.

    • Jul 24 2020 - 17:41

