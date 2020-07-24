user icon
F1 adds Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola to revised 2020 schedule

  • Published on 24 Jul 2020 16:00
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The latest three races that will play host to Formula 1 as part of the 2020 world championship have been announced, with Portimao, Imola and the Nurburgring added to the schedule.

Portimao features on the F1 calendar for the first time, having only received a Grade 1 licence from the FIA earlier this year.

F1 has visited the Algarve region before, with a handful of test days occurring there before the start of the 2009 season.

While the circuit is brand new as an F1 race event, the sport is no stranger to Portugal - from 1984 to 1996, the country held a spot on the F1 schedule at Estoril, while it also raced Boavista in 1958 and 1960 and Monsanto in 1959.

It will run as the Portuguese Grand Prix, however it is the only venue that will sport its country's name in the event title.

Nurburgring last hosted an F1 race in 2013, as it held the German Grand Prix every second year as part of a deal with Hockenheim.

It has also run under the European Grand Prix and the Luxembourg Grand Prix. However, this time around it will be named the Eifel Grand Prix.

Imola was a regular feature of the F1 calendar for many years, hosting a spot on the schedule from 1981 to 2006.

While it was traditionally known as the San Marino Grand Prix, for 2020 it will be named the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Going against recent traition, Imola's weekend will be held across two days, rather than three.

F1 says the exact details of the two-day event have not yet been confirmed, however it is expected that only practice session with precede qualifying and the race.

The news of the additional races comes as F1 announced the cancellation of four races, all located in the Americas

With 13 races now signed to host F1 this year, F1 says that it is still on track to see 15 to 18 races before the end of the season, which will take place in the Gulf region.

2020 confirmed races
 

Venue
 		 Date
 
Red Bull Ring, Austria
 		 3 - 5 July
 
Red Bull Ring, Austria
 		 10 - 12 July
 
Hungaroring, Hungary
 		 17 - 19 July
 
Silverstone, Great Britain
 		 31 July - 2 August
 
Silverstone, Great Britain
 		 7 - 9 August
 
Circuit-de-Catalunya, Spain 
 		 14 - 16 August
 
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
 		 28 - 30 August
 
Monza, Italy
 		 4 - 6 September
 
Mugello, Italy
 		 11 - 13 September
 
Sochi, Russia
 		 25 - 27 September
 
Nurburgring, Germany
 		 9 - 11 October
 
Portimao, Portugal
 		 23 - 25 October
 
Imola, Italy
 		 31 October - 1 November
 
F1 News
Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,328

    looks like a fun calendar, all in all. pity we miss out on some of the fun ones, but it's also nice to get this varied a calendar compared to the regular calendar. Good to see Nürburg there.

    • + 0
    • Jul 24 2020 - 16:25

show sidebar