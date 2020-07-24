user icon
Four more races officially scrapped from 2020 F1 calendar

Four more races officially scrapped from 2020 F1 calendar

  • Published on 24 Jul 2020 16:14
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has confirmed that the four races in the entire American continents have been called off for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the USA and Brazil making up 40% of confirmed worldwide cases and Mexico also being one of the worst affected countries, F1 has opted no to travel to the region this year.

As a result, Canada's race weekend in Montreal has also been called off.

In a statment released on Friday, F1 confirmed that “due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe, it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this season”.

The announcement came at the same time that F1 confirmed three new races for the 2020 F1 season, with the sport returning to the Nurburgring and Imola, while also travelling to Portimao for the first time.

F1 CEO Chase Carey says he wants “to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world”.

11 countries have officially had their 2020 grands prix cancelled this year. Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are expected to round out the season later this year, while no confirmation has yet come of the races in Vietnam and China.

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,331

    Another fun one off the list. Canada is a really fun track.

    • + 0
    • Jul 24 2020 - 16:33
    • f1dave

      Posts: 766

      And Canada doing well against Covid, USA and Brazil not so much.

      • + 0
      • Jul 24 2020 - 17:37

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

