user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 drivers set to display stance against racism on Sunday ahead of Austrian GP

F1 drivers set to display stance against racism on Sunday ahead of Austrian GP

  • Published on 04 Jul 2020 14:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 drivers and their teams are set to support against racism on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Over the last handful of weeks, F1 has been vocal on the matter, setting up the #WeRaceAsOne initiative which involves a Task Force that will help promote diversity within the sport.

Lewis Hamilton, the only black driver on the F1 grid, has used social media to encourage others to stand up against racism, with more drivers following Hamilton and speaking out on the matter.

MOREHamilton unveils new helmet design supporting BLM

Other organisations and sports, such as the Premier League in the United Kingdom, has seen players take a knee before the match while displaying 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts instead of their names for the first 12 games.

Now, F1 is set to showcase their support for equality on Sunday ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

A statement from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association reads: “The GPDA has held a number of virtual meeting with all 20 Formula 1 drivers to agree how best to show their collective support for the fight against racism ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix.

“All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion and supporting Formula 1's commitment to these. 

“Together the drivers all will show their public support for this cause on Sunday ahead of the race, recognising and respecting that each individual has the freedom to show their support for ending racism in their own way and will be free to choose how to do this ahead of the race start on Sunday.”

The Austrian gets underway at 3:10 PM local time in Spielberg, following a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar