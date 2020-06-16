user icon
F1 still keen on 'innovative ideas' after reverse grid race rejection - Todt

  • Published on 16 Jun 2020 10:42
  • By: Fergal Walsh

FIA president Jean Todt says Formula 1 is still hoping to introduce “innovative ideas” going forward following the rejection of reverse grid race this year.

It was proposed to the teams that at double-header weekends, the second weekend would feature a reverse grid qualifying race, with the cars lining up in reverse championship position.

The result of the 30-minute race would then set the grid for Sunday's grand prix, however the idea failed to formalise as unanimity was not achieved. 

Despite the scuppered plan, Todt told Corriere della Sera that the sport is still working on bringing new concepts to race events. 

"A moment like this offers opportunities,” he said. “Doing two grands prix on the same track would allow you to make other efforts.

“The sprint race was a possibility, [but] it didn't pass because we needed the unanimity of the teams, but it doesn't mean we won't find other innovative ideas.”

F1 return came about 'thanks to teamwork'

F1 is set to return in under three weeks' time at the Austrian Grand Prix, which will mark the first world championship race since December 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The sport is still working on putting together a complete race calendar for 2020, which is expected to be released by the end of June.

When asked how it was possible for F1 to ensure it could return this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Todt said: “Thanks to teamwork.

“We had a duty to try to solve the problems. Even if they were never seen before. Together with Chase Carey and his team, we worked hand in hand, even with the teams.

“We took advantage of this time to think about the F1 of the future. There was not only this season, but much more at stake. Human nature is made to change, like the chameleon.

“And to get used to unpleasant situations, too. I realized that I was happy and lucky, others unfortunately were not. We will come out of this story changed.”

show sidebar