Wolff: Political games 'have no place' in F1

  • Published on 07 Jun 2020 10:23
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated he feels that whatever political games that may arise from the new regulations within teams will have no place in F1.

The new aerodynamic regulations, due to enter the sport in 2022, will allow teams to become closer to each other and provide better on-track action between drivers.

However, Wolff hopes that the restrictions in aeodynamic development will not lead to teams becoming politically involved in the hope of gaining an advantage.

 "I am a fan of the meritocracy of F1. Best man and best machine wins and this is how it always was," Wolff said.

"No gimmicky stuff like in some other sports where the show people have added components that have diluted the sport. I hate any kind of balance of performance. It becomes a political game and a political World Championship. That has no place in F1.

"What has been introduced is a possibility for the lower-ranked teams to slowly creep back in terms of development scope to where the leading teams are. It's tiny percentages every year, so it is not going to be a big difference from one year to the other."

New regulations created as a 'fine adjustment'

Despite his thoughts on the impact of the new regulations, Wolff is confident that it will be able to strengthen the grid and give more teams a chance at success.

Wolff also talked about the regulations themselves, saying how he believes that the regulations were adjusted very well and that the decisions were not harshly put together.

"It is going to balance the field out after a few years," Wolff added. "I believe if you are not good enough to win anymore then you have equal opportunity. You are second or third you have more scope than the World Champion. I think it was done as a fine adjustment, not with a baseball bat."

